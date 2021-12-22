The supercharged Hemi V8s that power Dodge's Hellcat models are the engines that just keep on giving. Giving horsepower that is. The latest bumper crop of engine ponies comes courtesy of kits that are part of the newly launched Mopar Direct Connection line of performance parts. These kits can add anywhere from a little to a lot of extra hustle to a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

The tune-up kits that lead to our headlining number are only available for Challenger Hellcat models, both regular Hellcat and Hellcat Redeye. They start with the Pre-Stage kit, which comes with a handheld flash tuner for both variants, plus a different air filter and a low-temperature thermostat for the Redeye. Both kits add 5 horsepower to their respective models, and it's required for the subsequent Stage packages. The regular Hellcat Stage 1 package adds a smaller 3.17-inch supercharger pulley from the Hellephant crate engine and a code to unlock the engine tune for it. It brings power up to 757 horsepower and 696 pound-feet of torque. The Redeye's Stage 1 package is just a code for an engine tune, but in "high-octane mode" it lets the engine make 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque, the same specs as the Challenger Demon.

The Stage 2 kit is only for the Redeye, and it adds the Hellephant pulley and a different engine tune. It cranks up power to that wild 885 horses, as well as torque to 787 pound-feet. It requires purchase of the Pre-Stage and Stage 1 kits. All of these upgrade kits are legal in all 50 states, and they don't void the factory warranty when installed by a certified "Power Brokers" dealer.

The list of available parts goes well beyond these tune-up kits. There are a bunch of other Challenger parts sourced from the high-end Hellcat and Redeye models. They include cylinder heads, driveshafts, differentials, pistons, rods and torque converters from the Redeye. Also available are Hellcat body parts and rear suspension knuckles to reduce camber and improve the contact patch for the rear tires when launching at the drag strip.

For competition, you can order basically every individual piece of the Challenger Drag Pak car to build your very own drag racer. And of course, there are the crate engines from each of the V8 Challengers on sale now. The 1,000-horsepower Hellephant is available, too. You can view the whole catalog at this link.

