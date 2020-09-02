2021 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak costs over $140,000

Although the 2021 Dodge Challenger Super Stock is the most powerful and most expensive Challenger you can buy for the street, Dodge has an even more beastly, and more expensive, version that's only for track and racing use. It's the 2021 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak, shown last year, and it rings in at $143,485, not including destination fee or taxes.

That money could buy you a Super Stock and a basic Hellcat, and both of those could be driven to the local cruise-in. But the Drag Pak features a special supercharged 5.8-liter engine built for racing. While Dodge hasn't given exact power numbers, we know the last Drag Pak from 2015 made a whopping 1,200 horsepower. The new Drag Pak of course also gets other drag racing equipment such as a manually-shiftable three-speed automatic, solid rear axle, roll cage, drag tires, a wheelie bar and a parachute. This all means that a Drag Pak will thoroughly stomp any road-legal Challenger at the drag strip.

The Drag Pak has exclusivity on its side, too. Dodge is only going to build 50. If you want a shot at one, you or your dealer will have to call into Dodge/SRT Concierge to register for the chance to order one. The phone number is 800-998-1110, and they're taking phone calls as of today. Order books open on September 9.

Related Video: