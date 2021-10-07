Last month, rumors were circulating that Ferrari would soon show a new addition to its limited-production Icona series; a mid-engine monster inspired by the 330 P4 race car. Now, one of our spy photographers has caught what sure seems like the retro ride out testing with near-production bodywork.

Despite the thorough camouflage, there are a number of body features that sure seem based on Ferrari's curvaceous '60s endurance racer. The narrow cabin, extremely rounded rear fenders and low, angled spoiler are the key cues. It certainly isn't all retro, though. It appears the exhaust comes out the center, and the taillights look closer to those on the SF90 and 296 GTB.

Reportedly, this throwback Ferrari will also use slightly old – but still exciting – mechanical components. The chassis may be from the LaFerrari, and mounted in the middle could be the engine from the last Icona model, the Monza SP1 and SP2, as well as the 812 Superfast. That engine was a 6.5-liter V12, and in the Superfast it made 818 horsepower, making it the most powerful non-hybrid, road-going powertrain the company has offered.

If the rumors are true, we could also see this new Icona model revealed next month. But Ferrari hasn't made any official announcements about a reveal yet. But if nothing else, this prototype seems to show that something is coming, and coming fairly soon based on the near-production bodywork.

Related video: