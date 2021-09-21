Ferrari could launch a LaFerrari-based, 330 P4-inspired limited model

Lamborghini's born-again Countach might not be the only retro-styled Italian supercar we'll see in 2021. Unverified rumors claim that arch nemesis Ferrari is putting the final touches on a limited-edition model that will bring the spirit and design of the 330 P4 into the 21st century.

Absolutely nothing is official at this stage, but rumors of a heritage-inspired model are simmering at Ferrari Chat, an enthusiast forum dedicated to the Prancing Horse's cars. While anyone can post wild rumors on forums, it's worth noting that Ferrari Chat is frequented by Ferrari owners who are often privy to insider information; that's why few-off models are often sold out by the time they're unveiled.

With that said, the forum members are sketching the outline of a car that's somewhat surprisingly based on the LaFerrari Aperta. It's reportedly called F251 internally, and it will be part of the Icona series of models that currently includes the Monza SP1 and the Monza SP2. We're not sure why Ferrari would use a platform that hasn't been in production since 2018; it's not for the hybrid system, because the next Icona will allegedly eschew electrification and instead use a mid-mounted 6.5-liter V12 borrowed from the 812 Competizione.

Visually, the model will borrow styling cues from the 330 P4, a V12-powered endurance race car introduced in 1967 and built for events like the 1000 Kilometers of Monza and the 24 Hours of Daytona. The connection with the LaFerrari Aperta suggests the F251 will arrive as a convertible. Going further down the forum rabbit hole, photos posted on Spain's Foro Coches may give us an early peek at the car. It's fully draped in camouflage, so we still don't know exactly what it looks like, but at least we're nearly sure Ferrari is indeed testing something.

Ferrari hasn't commented on the report, and it hasn't even hinted at its next Icona model. If the rumor is accurate, we won't have to wait too long to see the car. It's scheduled to make its debut at the Finali Mondiali taking place on the Mugello track in Italy in November 2021.

