Ford Eluminator horsepower and price revealed on product page

After a low-key announcement that Ford would start selling electric crate motors, we now have some basic specifications and even pricing for its first available motor, the Eluminator. So let's get straight to the point, the motor makes 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

According to the product page (hat tip to auto part sage and pit crew member Bozi Tataravic), it's the same kind of motor you'll find in a Mustang Mach-E GT. Presumably, it's the rear motor, as the numbers match up with the long-range, rear-drive Mustang Mach-E. Ford has also listed some other specifications. The motor weighs 205 pounds, which is a little less than half what a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 weighs.

The price for the motor is $3,900. For comparison, a crate Coyote starts at $9,500, and a crate Godzilla engine starts at $7,000. But here's the catch: You don't get much with the motor. You get the motor, the low- and high-voltage wiring harnesses, and a vent tube. You don't get a controller, charger or battery pack. We assume that Ford will sell some kind of battery pack and other supporting parts to help you put together a running car. We also assume that'll bring the cost up quite a bit. Even if you source many of those parts from elsewhere, it won't be cheap.

Regardless, it's very exciting that more OEMs are beginning to offer crate electric powertrain parts. GM is introducing its own ready-to-run electric conversion kit, too. We're looking forward to seeing what else Ford will offer for EV conversions, and we could learn more at this year's SEMA show.

