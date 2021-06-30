16 cars now cost more to buy used than new

The average price of a new car ($41,263 last month) is higher today than ever before. Unfortunately for those looking to save a few bucks by buying used, the average price of used cars is way up in 2021, too, and for a variety of reasons. In fact, according to a new study by iSeeCars.com, some lightly used models are actually selling for more money than they did when brand-new on the showroom floor. Depending on the sticker price, that cost increase over new could add several thousand dollars to the transaction price.

Here's the list, presented in order of percentage over the car's new sticker price:

Up at the top of the chart sits the popular Kia Telluride three-row crossover. According to iSeeCars, used buyers are paying 8.1% more than the car's new sticker price, which amounts to $3,564. The Telluride's cousin from Hyundai, the Palisade, sits at number 9 with used buyers paying $1,293 over the new version's sticker. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class at number four represents the highest dollar amount that used buyers are paying over new at $7,447.

Granted, some of these vehicles are so popular right now that dealers are charging more than their advertised sticker price. That means not all of these prices are apples-to-apples comparisons. Still, the old adage that a new car loses a huge chunk of its value as soon as it's driven off the lot apparently isn't always accurate.

Head on over to iSeeCars.com for the entire report, which includes commentary on each vehicle and the methodology they used to create the list. And if you're in the market for a new vehicle, it's not all bad news: Here is a list of the biggest discounts on new vehicles in the United States.

