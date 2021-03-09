We've seen the refreshed Kona revealed in nearly every form from standard to electric. The only one left to show is the 2022 Hyundai Kona N. While a date hasn't been set yet, the Korean automaker has given us a surprisingly revealing look with these teaser photos.

Most of the N looks a lot like the less potent N Line. It shares the same front fascia, grille, LED headlights and most of the rear fascia. But the N adds a bit more aggression with red accent lines around the front lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser panel. It also gets a bigger wing, two fat exhaust tips and the signature triangular LED high-mount brake light.

Hyundai is staying mum on the details, but we do at least know that it will get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, presumably the same one used in the Veloster N. In that car it produces 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. We have yet to know whether it will come only with front-wheel drive or if an all-wheel-drive option will be offered. It should come with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. Suspension upgrades and likely Hyundai's electronically controlled mechanical limited-slip differential will be included.

Though no official reveal date has been given, we're sure we'll see the Kona N in the next few months. It should go on sale soon after.

Related video: