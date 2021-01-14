Audi revealed the Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback late in 2020, and today Audi tells us how much the pair will cost. For the privilege of having a slipperier shape (and less cargo space), you’ll pay an extra $4,500 over the more normal-shaped Q5. That means the Q5 Sportback’s base price is $48,895, including the $1,095 destination charge. Our comparison is between 45 TFSI models in the base Premium trim.

The gap in price between Premium Plus and Prestige trims isn’t as wide, at $2,900 and $2,500 respectively.

Audi does not offer a plug-in hybrid version of the Sportback as it does in the standard Q5. You can get an SQ5 Sportback, though. This upgrades the 2.0-liter turbo-four to a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, allowing you to rip to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The base price goes up to $57,195, which is $3,200 over a regular SQ5. In its top Prestige trim, an SQ5 will run you as much as $65,795.

The compact coupe crossover competitive set still isn’t that large, but it is growing considerably this year with the introduction of the Audi and Infiniti QX55. Both the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe continue, and both are priced higher than the Audi. The X4 starts at $52,595, and the GLC Coupe at $52,700. The more powerful M Sport and AMG 43 variants are also more expensive than the SQ5 Sportback.

Both Q5 Sportback variants should be arriving at Audi dealers in mid 2021. If you want to read what we think of the non-coupified (and updated for 2021) Audi Q5, check out our first-drive review here.

