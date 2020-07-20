2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago is all about the hexagons

Every modern-day hypercar needs to have loads of limited-production special editions. Even the most exclusive cars such as the Bugatti Chiron aren't exclusive enough. And as a result of needing to satiate the demand for special hypercars, there are some odd limited editions. The latest is the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago Edition. It's special because of hexagons.

Well, it's not just hexagons. It also celebrates Lamborghini's Ad Personam customization program and the fact that customers can now participate in the program virtually instead of flying out to Italy. As it so happens, this special Aventador can only be ordered through the virtual version of the program.

So what's the connection between an online customization program and hexagons? We have no idea. And the connection is more tenuous when you see that Lamborghini says its hexagonal patterns for the car were inspired by the hexagonal clouds on Saturn's north pole. Yes, you read that right. Oh, and the name? We also don't know, but it might just be that they're the middle letters of Lamborghini's design theme called "hexagonita."

Among the hexagon details are silver patterns that fade in and out on the paint. The interior upholstery features a hexagonal pattern all the way down, too. Outside of that, the customer gets to pick the paint colors, which will also be reflected by contrast panels on the seats. Otherwise, it's a regular Aventador SVJ, which is still pretty exciting with a blistering Nürburgring lap time and 770 horsepower.

Only 10 of these hexagonal Aventadors will be built, and that leaves us a bit vexed. Shouldn't Lamborghini build a number of these cars divisible by six? A very mild hex upon the person that missed the opportunity to sextuple down on the hexagon theme.

