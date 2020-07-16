Bugatti's handling-focused Chiron Pur Sport should have been one of the stars of the 2020 Geneva auto show, but the event was canceled at the last minute due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although customers weren't able to see the firm's newest model in person, demand has nonetheless been exceptionally high.

Geneva is a major event for brands like Bugatti because it's one of the last shows where customers go to spend money, not just to sit in cars and play around with the infotainment system. Members of the company's sales and marketing team consequently had to find other ways to present the model; some potential buyers were shown the Pur Sport online, while a handful have seen it in person as it tours Europe. All have given it a warm welcome.

"Feedback from customers that have seen the car, online or in person, has been positive. It's exceeding expectations," a spokesperson for the company told Autoblog. Bugatti will continue showing the car to loyal customers in Europe, and it will soon set sail across the Atlantic to make its debut on American soil.

Sixty units of the Pur Sport will be built by hand in Bugatti's Atelier in Molsheim, France. It's the latest member of the Chiron family, which also includes the standard model introduced at the 2016 edition of the Geneva show and the record-breaking Super Sport 300+ unveiled in 2019. Frank Heyl, the company's deputy design director, told Autoblog that customer requests play a big role in shaping the different directions his team takes the Chiron in.

"We have customers who really demanded a more reactive, more emotional car. This was, of course, one idea. We said, 'OK, let's do it,' and we started developing this car," he said. Heyl stopped short of telling us what's next, but his team won't run out of ideas — and customers won't run out of requests — anytime soon.

In the meantime, Bugatti's team of intrepid road testers is fine-tuning the Chiron Pur Sport by putting it through its paces on various tracks, including the Nürburgring. Production is scheduled to start in the second half of 2020.

