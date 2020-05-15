Podcast

Jeep Gladiator Mojave and Acura MDX A-Spec | Autoblog Podcast #627

Plus, our long-term Subaru forester gives us a moist surprise

May 15th 2020 at 3:30PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzweniewski and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. This week, they're driving a Jeep Gladiator Mojave, Acura MDX A-Spec, our long-term Subaru Forester and a Honda CR-V Hybrid. A little stir-crazy from quarantine, they also derail the conversation for a little bit to talk about beer before launching into this episode's "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #627

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Related Video:

Acura MDX Information

Acura MDX
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X