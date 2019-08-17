Need for Speed video games have long relied on the fun of escaping the grasp of the law, and it appears that won't change in the newest iteration of the popular franchise. Electronic Arts (EA) dropped the first trailer for Need for Speed Heat, which releases this holiday season, and the cars are as ridiculous as ever.

EA calls Need for Speed Heat "the ultimate street racer versus cop fantasy," and the game seemingly takes a bit of inspiration from Fast and Furious. The story line, in addition to the usual street racing, will follow a main character who is up against "a city's rogue police force." During the day, players will compete in what is known as the Speedhunters Showdown, a series that takes its name from the modified car photography blog, where they can earn currency to customize rides. At night, players shift to building reputation in illegal underground street racing.

The game is set in an entirely new open world called Palm City, which we believe to be Miami based on the retro Miami Vice-style logo. EA says it has upgraded the game in just about every way, including better graphics, more challenges, more cars, more options, and more customization.

From the short clip, there are plenty of cars to get excited about, including a widebody Polestar 1, which appears to be a main character's car, Dodge Vipers, Nissan Skylines, Porsches, Lamborghinis, Honda S2000s, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions, Ford Mustang GTs, and dozens of others.

EA will give certain gamers early access to Need for Speed Heat on November 5, 2019, and the game will launch globally on XBox One, Playstation 4, and PC on November 8, 2019.