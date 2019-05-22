This rescue drone can carry a human

Top speed is 62 MPH

May 22nd 2019 at 7:30PM
Transcript: Rescue drone. This drone is a powerful machine designed to save lives. Aerones AX28 is a 28 propeller drone. It has a top speed of 62 MPH and a carrying capacity of 441 LBS. The AX28 can climb as high as 1,099 feet while carrying a human. A powerful high-pressure hose can be attached to help fight fires. Learn more at Aerones Youtube page.
Share This Photo X