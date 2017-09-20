Audi Q8's interior will look just like the concept's

Each time we've seen spy photos of prototype Audi Q8s driving around, we've noticed that the exterior has hewn close to the concept versions, both the normal Q8 concept and the Q8 Sport concept. The interior has left us with some questions, though, seeing as the only look we've had inside showed some temporary screens bolted in for testing. These latest spy shots show that the interior is nearly ready, and like the exterior, it won't stray far from the design of the concepts.
The dominating design feature is the swath of piano-black or glass material that stretches the width of the cabin, only broken up by the steering wheel. Right in the middle is one of the primary touch screens, and the full-width black trim makes it look like one big screen panel. Just below the main infotainment is another one, which presumably will be used for climate controls and other functions that you want quick access to, rather than flipping through loads of menus.
Another cue is pulled directly from the concept, as is the continuous stretch of air vents across the top of the dashboard that rise toward the instrument panel. It differs in the sense that the production vents look larger and have tabs to grab for adjusting air flow. The shifter has the same geometric design as the concepts.
While we're excited to see that the Q8 will have a futuristic cockpit pulled from the concepts, we do have concerns about usability. Though we've seen touch screens and interfaces come a long way, they're still usually less convenient than buttons and knobs for many basic functions. Some automakers have received enough complaints that they're backpedalling from going to all touch buttons. The best example is Honda, which we and other outlets criticized strongly for its awkward touch-controlled volume and menu buttons. Honda has finally relented and at least added a volume knob to newer cars such as the Accord and CR-V. We'll reserve final judgement of this new Audi's infotainment for when we get behind the wheel, though.
