slide-7537260

Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale: It's such a gloriously absurd car. It uses a tank of compressed air to keep the turbos spooled up. It has potentially the biggest wing ever on a production car. It has an analog G-meter. It has a transmission that can shift to any gear as fast as a DCT can go up or down one. It's a monument of wild technology and design, and one that really exists and works, which is why it's my pick of the show.

Assistant Editor Zac Palmer: Adding gears to a transmission is clearly old news at this point. Turns out, we should’ve been adding clutches all along, like the seven-clutch transmission in the Jesko. Who knew? In all seriousness, though, this supercar is definitely the king of the supercar show.