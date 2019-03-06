Best in Show at GenevaThe Geneva Motor Show is always full of surprises. This year was no different, as the usual sampling of supercars and exotics was joined by a smattering of eco-friendly debuts. But which ones were the best of the best? Here's our top five from Switzerland.
Fifth Place: Koenigsegg Jesko (16 Points)
Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale: It's such a gloriously absurd car. It uses a tank of compressed air to keep the turbos spooled up. It has potentially the biggest wing ever on a production car. It has an analog G-meter. It has a transmission that can shift to any gear as fast as a DCT can go up or down one. It's a monument of wild technology and design, and one that really exists and works, which is why it's my pick of the show.
Assistant Editor Zac Palmer: Adding gears to a transmission is clearly old news at this point. Turns out, we should’ve been adding clutches all along, like the seven-clutch transmission in the Jesko. Who knew? In all seriousness, though, this supercar is definitely the king of the supercar show.
Fourth Place (tie): Honda e Prototype (19 Points)
Senior Editor Alex Kierstein: Honda, if you have any love for us Americans, find a way to sell this car here. Lose some money on it if you need to. It’s got an unbelievably charismatic appeal – although the contrasting charge door panel simply doesn’t work for me. Easy enough to fix, though.
Road Test Editor Reese Counts: Yes, it's not yet a production model, but it's inching even closer to what you'll eventually find on European streets. It looks fantastic, with just enough retro flair to make it interesting. Too bad we won't get it in America. I'd love to see an all-electric Si or Type R variant down the line.
Fourth Place (tie): Pininfarina Battista (19 Points)
Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski: It's got Ferrari-esque good looks, but what I'm really stoked about is the 1,900-horsepower all-electric, all-wheel drive powertrain.
Road Test Editor Reese Counts: How can you not vote for this thing? It's quicker to 60 mph than a Formula One car, makes a comical amount of horsepower and packs in all the design flair you expect from something out of Pininfarina. Plus, it puts out zero emissions thanks to its Rimac-supplied powertrain. Sure, it would sound great with a V8 or V12, but the world has enough of those already.
Third Place: Polestar 2 (22 Points)
Senior Editor, Green, John Snyder: Best in show, if you ask me. Absolutely stunning, wonderful electric performance, and it’s something I could potentially afford? Nobody does this.
Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale: It looks amazing with killer performance to boot. I wish it was cheaper, but you'll be getting a lot of car for the money. It will be exciting to see comparisons of this, the high-po Teslas and the Jaguar I-Pace.
Second Place: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake (24 Points)
West Coast Editor James Riswick: It's a yellow manual wagon. It'll never be sold here, so the only thing to do now is ask if I can do my job from Holland.
Social Media Manager Michael Dylan Ferrara: If I lived in Europe this one would be no brainer "Take my money." First of all, wagons are the best, and secondly, would you look at that yellow paint and the interior accents? Love it. It' so disappointing we won't be getting this in the States.
Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: This is the car I'd most like to drive off the show floor and use to wander across Europe with wine and cheese in the cargo hold.
First Place: VW I.D. Buggy Concept (30 Points)
Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: Easily the most fun, fanciful car in Geneva. Buggies are exuberant and VW got the styling just right, capturing the emotion and feel of a bygone era. The EV powertrain makes it realistic for modern times.
Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski: As much as I'd love to see this thing sharing space in VW dealerships with the I.D. Buzz electric van, I just can't see that happening. Regardless, VW gets credit for building and showing the thing in Geneva, and I fully expect someone to take 'em up on the idea to experiment with an electric buggy built off the MEB platform. Last question: How long until we see an MEB-based Thing?
Senior Editor Alex Kierstein: This may not ever make it to market, but the idea of a green vehicle purely made for fun is really exciting. It’s a nice design, obviously inspired by the old Manx buggies but not a pure retro play, and perhaps the most handsome of all the I.D. designs so far. Let’s hope VW builds it, even if only as a loss leader to draw attention to the I.D. range.