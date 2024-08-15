This Huckberry x Toyota Tacoma collection is the coolest collab we've seen yet

Toyota’s Tacoma has long been the go-to truck for adventurers, off-road enthusiasts, and those who value durability and reliability. Now, Huckberry has teamed up with Toyota to create the Huckberry x Toyota Tacoma Collection, a curated lineup of apparel and gear that captures the spirit of this iconic truck. This collection isn’t just about style; it’s built to last, just like the Tacoma itself. Below is a rundown of each item in the collection, perfect for those who live life on the road or simply admire the rugged charm of the Tacoma.
Huckberry x Toyota Tacoma Collection - Starting at $40
Whether you're gearing up for a cross-country road trip or simply want to add a touch of rugged style to your daily wardrobe, the Huckberry x Toyota Tacoma Collection has you covered. This collection is as tough as the truck that inspired it, featuring high-quality materials, thoughtful design, and a nod to the Tacoma's cult following. Here's a closer look at some of the key specs that make this collection a must-have for any adventurer.
Key Specs
USA-Made Tees: The Emergency T-Shirts 3-Pack includes soft, garment-dyed cotton tees in White, Grey, and Black, featuring custom Huckberry x Tacoma logos.
10-Year Hoodie Guarantee: The 10-Year Pullover Hoodie is made from a 12-ounce fleece, guaranteed to last a decade of wear and tear.
Versatile Headwear: The collection includes a variety of hats like the Taco Badge, Circle Patch, and TACO TACO TACO, designed for comfort and durability.
Premium Puffy Blanket: The Rumpl Puffy Blanket is crafted from durable, weather-resistant materials, perfect for outdoor use and chilly nights by the fire.
Functional Accessories: The EDC Carabiner and Give’r Unlined Work Gloves add practicality to the collection, ensuring you're well-equipped for any adventure.
Huckberry x Toyota Emergency T-Shirts - 3-Pack in Multi (White, Black, Grey) - $88
Whether you’re navigating muddy trails or handling a taco-sauce disaster, this 3-pack of Huckberry x Tacoma tees has you covered. Made in the USA and designed by Aaron Draplin, these tees are soft, durable, and ready to be your go-to replacements for any roadside mishaps. Each shirt is garment-dyed for a vintage look and features a custom logo sewn on the hem and neck. This trio of White, Grey, and Black tees is essential gear for any Tacoma fan.
Huckberry x Toyota 10-Year Pullover Hoodie in Black - $128
Crafted to last a decade, the 10-Year Pullover Hoodie is an ode to American craftsmanship. Sourced from South Carolina fleece and assembled in Los Angeles, this hoodie blends retro Tacoma colors with modern durability. Reinforced seams, a double-lined hood, and metal-tipped drawcords ensure this hoodie will be a reliable companion on countless adventures. It’s more than a hoodie; it’s a piece of gear that’s guaranteed to keep getting better with time.
Huckberry x Tacoma Taco Badge Hat - $40
This classic hat features the Huckberry x Tacoma Taco Badge, a nod to the truck that inspired this collection. With a comfortable fit and durable construction, it’s a versatile accessory for any adventure, whether you’re hitting the trails or just running errands around town.
Huckberry x Tacoma Circle Patch Hat - $40
Show off your Tacoma pride with the Circle Patch Hat. This hat combines style and functionality with a bold patch design that celebrates the collaboration between Huckberry and Toyota. Perfect for topping off your adventure-ready look.
Huckberry x Tacoma TACO TACO TACO Hat - $40
For those who can’t get enough of their Tacoma, the TACO TACO TACO Hat says it all. Featuring a triple-stacked taco graphic, this hat is a fun and stylish way to rep your favorite truck while keeping the sun out of your eyes.
Rumpl Huckberry x Tacoma Puffy Blanket - $125
The ultimate road trip companion, the Rumpl Puffy Blanket in this collection is designed for warmth and comfort. Made with durable, weather-resistant materials, it’s perfect for those chilly nights by the campfire or adding an extra layer of warmth during your outdoor adventures.
Give’r Huckberry x Tacoma Unlined Work Gloves - $55
These unlined work gloves are built for durability and dexterity. Designed to handle everything from campsite chores to truck maintenance, they’re made with tough leather and feature the Huckberry x Tacoma logo, blending practicality with style.
The James Brand Huckberry x Tacoma EDC Carabiner - $59
A must-have for any Tacoma enthusiast, this EDC Carabiner by The James Brand is both functional and stylish. With a sleek design and Huckberry x Tacoma branding, it’s perfect for keeping your keys, tools, or gear secure and easily accessible.
Huckberry x Tacoma Heavyweight Taco T-Shirt - $68
This heavyweight tee combines comfort with durability, featuring a bold taco graphic that reflects your love for the iconic truck. Made with premium materials, it’s a versatile piece that can handle whatever the road throws your way.
Huckberry x Tacoma Heavyweight "TACO" Tee - $68
Similar to the Heavyweight Taco T-Shirt, this tee offers a minimalist take with a simple “TACO” design. It’s made from the same sturdy fabric and is perfect for those who prefer a clean, understated look.
Huckberry x Tacoma Heavyweight Badge Tee - $68
The Heavyweight Badge Tee is all about showing off the Huckberry x Tacoma collaboration with pride. Featuring a custom badge graphic, this tee is as tough as it looks, ready to withstand the rigors of any adventure.
Huckberry x Tacoma Velcro Patch Hat - $40
Rounding out the collection is the Velcro Patch Hat, which allows for customizable flair with its interchangeable patch design. Whether you’re representing Huckberry, Tacoma, or both, this hat is a versatile addition to your outdoor gear.
