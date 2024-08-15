This Huckberry x Toyota Tacoma collection is the coolest collab we've seen yet

Toyota’s Tacoma has long been the go-to truck for adventurers, off-road enthusiasts, and those who value durability and reliability. Now, Huckberry has teamed up with Toyota to create the Huckberry x Toyota Tacoma Collection, a curated lineup of apparel and gear that captures the spirit of this iconic truck. This collection isn’t just about style; it’s built to last, just like the Tacoma itself. Below is a rundown of each item in the collection, perfect for those who live life on the road or simply admire the rugged charm of the Tacoma.

Buy at Huckberry

Whether you're gearing up for a cross-country road trip or simply want to add a touch of rugged style to your daily wardrobe, the Huckberry x Toyota Tacoma Collection has you covered. This collection is as tough as the truck that inspired it, featuring high-quality materials, thoughtful design, and a nod to the Tacoma's cult following. Here's a closer look at some of the key specs that make this collection a must-have for any adventurer.

Key Specs

USA-Made Tees : The Emergency T-Shirts 3-Pack includes soft, garment-dyed cotton tees in White, Grey, and Black, featuring custom Huckberry x Tacoma logos.

10-Year Hoodie Guarantee : The 10-Year Pullover Hoodie is made from a 12-ounce fleece, guaranteed to last a decade of wear and tear.

Versatile Headwear : The collection includes a variety of hats like the Taco Badge, Circle Patch, and TACO TACO TACO, designed for comfort and durability.

Premium Puffy Blanket : The Rumpl Puffy Blanket is crafted from durable, weather-resistant materials, perfect for outdoor use and chilly nights by the fire.

Functional Accessories: The EDC Carabiner and Give’r Unlined Work Gloves add practicality to the collection, ensuring you're well-equipped for any adventure.

Buy at Huckberry

Whether you’re navigating muddy trails or handling a taco-sauce disaster, this 3-pack of Huckberry x Tacoma tees has you covered. Made in the USA and designed by Aaron Draplin, these tees are soft, durable, and ready to be your go-to replacements for any roadside mishaps. Each shirt is garment-dyed for a vintage look and features a custom logo sewn on the hem and neck. This trio of White, Grey, and Black tees is essential gear for any Tacoma fan.

Buy at Huckberry

Crafted to last a decade, the 10-Year Pullover Hoodie is an ode to American craftsmanship. Sourced from South Carolina fleece and assembled in Los Angeles, this hoodie blends retro Tacoma colors with modern durability. Reinforced seams, a double-lined hood, and metal-tipped drawcords ensure this hoodie will be a reliable companion on countless adventures. It’s more than a hoodie; it’s a piece of gear that’s guaranteed to keep getting better with time.

Buy at Huckberry

This classic hat features the Huckberry x Tacoma Taco Badge, a nod to the truck that inspired this collection. With a comfortable fit and durable construction, it’s a versatile accessory for any adventure, whether you’re hitting the trails or just running errands around town.

Buy at Huckberry

Show off your Tacoma pride with the Circle Patch Hat. This hat combines style and functionality with a bold patch design that celebrates the collaboration between Huckberry and Toyota. Perfect for topping off your adventure-ready look.

Buy at Huckberry

For those who can’t get enough of their Tacoma, the TACO TACO TACO Hat says it all. Featuring a triple-stacked taco graphic, this hat is a fun and stylish way to rep your favorite truck while keeping the sun out of your eyes.

Buy at Huckberry

The ultimate road trip companion, the Rumpl Puffy Blanket in this collection is designed for warmth and comfort. Made with durable, weather-resistant materials, it’s perfect for those chilly nights by the campfire or adding an extra layer of warmth during your outdoor adventures.

Buy at Huckberry

These unlined work gloves are built for durability and dexterity. Designed to handle everything from campsite chores to truck maintenance, they’re made with tough leather and feature the Huckberry x Tacoma logo, blending practicality with style.

Buy at Huckberry

A must-have for any Tacoma enthusiast, this EDC Carabiner by The James Brand is both functional and stylish. With a sleek design and Huckberry x Tacoma branding, it’s perfect for keeping your keys, tools, or gear secure and easily accessible.

Buy at Huckberry

This heavyweight tee combines comfort with durability, featuring a bold taco graphic that reflects your love for the iconic truck. Made with premium materials, it’s a versatile piece that can handle whatever the road throws your way.

Buy at Huckberry

Similar to the Heavyweight Taco T-Shirt, this tee offers a minimalist take with a simple “TACO” design. It’s made from the same sturdy fabric and is perfect for those who prefer a clean, understated look.

Buy at Huckberry

The Heavyweight Badge Tee is all about showing off the Huckberry x Tacoma collaboration with pride. Featuring a custom badge graphic, this tee is as tough as it looks, ready to withstand the rigors of any adventure.

Buy at Huckberry

Rounding out the collection is the Velcro Patch Hat, which allows for customizable flair with its interchangeable patch design. Whether you’re representing Huckberry, Tacoma, or both, this hat is a versatile addition to your outdoor gear.