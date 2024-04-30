These 10 car brands get the most speeding tickets

A couple of years back, Insurify, the big insurance clearinghouse, conducted a study listing the car models that get the most speeding tickets. Of course, to paraphrase the gun industry, car models don't get speeding tickets, people get speeding tickets, now don't they? Or rather, people who are attracted to those particular car models get speeding tickets, so maybe the models do have something to do with it after all. Drivers, the study said, are "living up to their vehicles' reputations."

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket, by model:

Compare those numbers to the national average, in which a hair under 10% of drivers overall have had a speeding ticket. And note that Subaru, the brand that loves kids, dogs and safety, is the standout here, with three models on the list.

Now, turn the clock forward two years to 2023, and Insurify has conducted a similar study, this time ranking car brands that rack up the most speeding tickets. When you're talking about an entire brand rather than specific hot models like the WRX or Genesis Coupe, you get a different picture.

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket, by brand:

Infiniti, 8.7% Scion, 8.4% Volkswagen, 8.3% Subaru, 8% Mazda, 7.7% Audi, 7.6% Kia, 7.6% Honda, 7.5% BMW, 7.4% Hyundai, 7.4%

The national average across all brands is 7.1%. How did Insurify come up with this information? It's gleaned from 4.6 million applications for car insurance. One factor not made clear in the methodology is how far back in one's driving record this assessment goes: You may have a speeding ticket on your record from a year or five years ago that gets noted when you're buying insurance on the WRX you just bought today.

Some other tidbits from this study: