The best early Prime Day deals on water bottles

Reusable water bottles are great for travel and the environment. If you don't have a favorite bottle, you might want to consider getting one now, as Amazon is cutting prices on a wide range of items as part of its Amazon Prime Day sales event. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming soon (July 16-17) read on to see our list of the best early Prime Day water bottle deals live now live at Amazon.

Pros Cons Wide mouth

Wide mouth For hot and cold No straw

No straw Sale price limited to indigo color

$23.93 at Amazon

The Hydro Flask wide-mouth bottle with Sip Lid was designed with hot drinks in mind. Like its siblings, it is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. It will keep beverages hot for 12 hours and Hydro Flask promises a pure taste with no flavor transfer from the bottle.

Key specs

Capacity: 1.3 lbs

1.3 lbs Special Feature: Dishwasher-safe

Dishwasher-safe Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Cap type: Flex cap

Flex cap Warranty Description: Lifetime

Lifetime Leakproof

Double-wall vacuum insulation

Pros Cons Flex straw included

Flex straw included Fits most cup holders

Fits most cup holders Leakproof when closed Flex straw not intended for use with hot liquids

Flex straw not intended for use with hot liquids Sale price is limited to black and white colors

Sale price is limited to black and white colors May spill if overfilled

$29.96 at Amazon

Like its wide mouth and standard mouth with Flex Sip Lid counterparts, the Hyrdo Flask standard mouth bottle with Flex Straw Cap is made from durable stainless steel that is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. It’s leakproof when the lid is closed and will keep beverages cold for 24 hours. The Felx straw makes it easy to sip from this bottle.

Key specs

Material: Stainless steel

Warranty: Lifetime

BPA-free

Dishwasher safe

Double-wall vacuum insulation

24 hours for cold and 12 hours for hot

Pros Cons Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Dishwasher safe

Dishwasher safe BPA-free No flex straw

No flex straw Difficult to hand clean

$19.99 at Amazon

The 18 oz version of the Hydro Flask standard mouth water bottle with FlexCap shares a similar makeup as the 21 and 24 oz versions. This bottle will keep cold beverages cold for 24 hours and it will keep your hot ones hot for 12 hours. It’s leakproof, when the lid is closed, and Hydro Flask boasts that its bottles provide a pure taste with no flavor transfer from the stainless steel bottles. Really, you just need to decide which size to get. And that answer depends on what you’ll be using the bottle for and the size of the cup holders in your car.

Key specs

Capacity: 18 fluid ounces

18 fluid ounces Leakproof

Double-wall vacuum insulation

24 hours for cold liquid

12 hours for hot liquid

Fits most cupholders

Pros Cons Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel BPA-free

BPA-free Holds 21 fluid ounces

Holds 21 fluid ounces Double-wall vacuum insulation No flex straw

No flex straw Black color is the only one that’s 37% off

Black color is the only one that’s 37% off Narrow opening to clean by hand

$21.97 at Amazon

The 21 oz Hydro Flask standard mouth water bottle with FlexCap site is right between the 18 oz and 24 oz versions. It will fit most cupholders and shares construction specs with its siblings. It’s a BPA-free and dishwaser safe bottle. When the lid is closed it is a leakproof bottle. Hydro Flask says that the stainless steel bottle will not transfer flavor for a “pure taste” experience.

Key specs

Cap type: Flex Cap

Flex Cap Capacity: 21 fluid ounces

21 fluid ounces Item weight: 11.3 ounces

11.3 ounces 24 hours for cold liquid

12 hours for hot liquid

Pros Cons Leakproof (when lid closed)

Leakproof (when lid closed) Dishwasher safe

Dishwasher safe BPA-free No flex straw

No flex straw Difficult to hand clean

$28.00 at Amazon

The Hydro Flask stainless steel standard mouth water bottle with FlexCap is a double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel bottle great for everyday use. It’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and BPA-free. It can be used for hot or cold liquids but is not intended for use on the stove or in the microwave or freezer. At 24 oz. it will fit most car cup holders.

Key specs

Capacity: 24 fluid ounces

24 fluid ounces Recommended use: water

water Material: stainless steel

stainless steel Warranty Description: Lifetime

Lifetime 24 hours for cold liquid

12 hours for hot liquid

TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation

