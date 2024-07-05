The best early Prime Day deals on water bottles

Reusable water bottles are great for travel and the environment. If you don't have a favorite bottle, you might want to consider getting one now, as Amazon is cutting prices on a wide range of items as part of its Amazon Prime Day sales event. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming soon (July 16-17) read on to see our list of the best early Prime Day water bottle deals live now live at Amazon.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth, 20 oz - $23.93 (32% off)
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Hydro Flask wide-mouth bottle with Sip Lid was designed with hot drinks in mind. Like its siblings, it is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. It will keep beverages hot for 12 hours and Hydro Flask promises a pure taste with no flavor transfer from the bottle.
Key specs
- Capacity: 1.3 lbs
- Special Feature: Dishwasher-safe
- Material: Stainless steel
- Cap type: Flex cap
- Warranty Description: Lifetime
- Leakproof
- Double-wall vacuum insulation
Hydro Flask Flex w/ Straw Cap, 24 oz - $29.96 (25% off)
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Like its wide mouth and standard mouth with Flex Sip Lid counterparts, the Hyrdo Flask standard mouth bottle with Flex Straw Cap is made from durable stainless steel that is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. It’s leakproof when the lid is closed and will keep beverages cold for 24 hours. The Felx straw makes it easy to sip from this bottle.
Key specs
- Material: Stainless steel
- Warranty: Lifetime
- BPA-free
- Dishwasher safe
- Double-wall vacuum insulation
- 24 hours for cold and 12 hours for hot
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth w/ Flex Cap, 18 oz - $19.99 (33% off)
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The 18 oz version of the Hydro Flask standard mouth water bottle with FlexCap shares a similar makeup as the 21 and 24 oz versions. This bottle will keep cold beverages cold for 24 hours and it will keep your hot ones hot for 12 hours. It’s leakproof, when the lid is closed, and Hydro Flask boasts that its bottles provide a pure taste with no flavor transfer from the stainless steel bottles. Really, you just need to decide which size to get. And that answer depends on what you’ll be using the bottle for and the size of the cup holders in your car.
Key specs
- Capacity: 18 fluid ounces
- Leakproof
- Double-wall vacuum insulation
- 24 hours for cold liquid
- 12 hours for hot liquid
- Fits most cupholders
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth w/ Flex Cap, 21 oz - $21.97 (37% off)
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The 21 oz Hydro Flask standard mouth water bottle with FlexCap site is right between the 18 oz and 24 oz versions. It will fit most cupholders and shares construction specs with its siblings. It’s a BPA-free and dishwaser safe bottle. When the lid is closed it is a leakproof bottle. Hydro Flask says that the stainless steel bottle will not transfer flavor for a “pure taste” experience.
Key specs
- Cap type: Flex Cap
- Capacity: 21 fluid ounces
- Item weight: 11.3 ounces
- 24 hours for cold liquid
- 12 hours for hot liquid
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth w/ Flex Cap, 24 oz - $28.00 (30% off)
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Hydro Flask stainless steel standard mouth water bottle with FlexCap is a double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel bottle great for everyday use. It’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and BPA-free. It can be used for hot or cold liquids but is not intended for use on the stove or in the microwave or freezer. At 24 oz. it will fit most car cup holders.
Key specs
- Capacity: 24 fluid ounces
- Recommended use: water
- Material: stainless steel
- Warranty Description: Lifetime
- 24 hours for cold liquid
- 12 hours for hot liquid
- TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue