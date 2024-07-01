Why you can trust us

Prime Day 2024 early deals are here: Shop the best discounts we could find ahead of Amazon's July sale

Save up to 50% with Amazon Prime Day 2024 lawn and garden deals, TV deals, tech deals, automotive accessory deals and more

Jul 1st 2024 at 4:46PM

Have you heard? Prime Day will be here in just a few short weeks. That's right, the biggest Amazon sale of the year will be happening on July 16th and 17th and once again, Autoblog will be here to cover the sale and curate the best deals on things like generators, grills, TVs, home and garden supplies, tech, automotive accessories (our favorite) and much more. If you're looking for an easy way to keep track of our coverage, you can bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2024 landing page and continue checking back in as we get closer to the 16th.

If you've somehow avoided the Prime Day hustle and bustle in years past and you're wondering what all the fuss is about, it might be helpful to think about it as a sort of Black Friday alternative for the summertime. During both days of the event you’ll find all kinds of huge deals in nearly any product category you could imagine. As you might expect for a "Prime" Day, the sale does cater to Amazon Prime members first and foremost, but don’t worry if you don’t have a Prime membership, there are almost always great deals to be had around this event for members and non-members alike. If you do want to give a Prime membership a try, though, you can actually sign up for a 30-day free trial right here. It comes with tons of perks beyond just access to Prime Day deals.

Although the official event won't be here until July, there are still all kinds of great early Prime Day deals to be had right now. We've gathered up some of our favorites below.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially taking place on July 16th and 17th. Even if you're not an Amazon shopper, you can probably expect most of your favorite retailers like REI, Walmart and more to feature competing sales around this time period as well, all of which we'll be covering here at Autoblog.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's biggest and best sale event of the year. Recently, Amazon has been shifting the official language more toward "Amazon Prime Day event," but it will always just be Prime Day in our hearts. The event primarily focuses on special deals just for Amazon Prime members and is often one of the best times of the year to save on all kinds of tech, appliance, car gear, gadgets and more.

How to prep for Amazon Prime Day?

Putting in a little bit of prep for Prime Day is recommended, since once the event finally arrives, it can be overwhelming. Have a good idea of what you want to buy well ahead of time (Amazon's Wish List feature is great for this) to help stay focused. Also, keeping a price tracker tool in your bookmarks bar can be helpful as well. CamelCamelCamel is a great one as it can quickly and easily monitor price changes for any product on Amazon all year 'round and even alert you when a desired item gets discounted. And of course, make sure you bookmark Autoblog so we can do all the hard work for you to keep you up on all the latest deals.

The Best Early Prime Day Deals

Prime Day TV deals

One of the hottest categories for any Amazon sale is, of course, TVs. You can get a great TV nowadays for relatively cheap and although there will almost certainly be huge deals during the actual event, there are some pretty stellar TV deals already available right now!

Prime Day Tech Deals

Aside from automotive accessory deals, tech deals are some of our favorites here at Autoblog. Right now you can find early discounts on headphones, Roombas, Ring cams and even more!

Prime Day Lawn & Garden Deals

Now that the weather is warm and habitable again, most of us are probably spending a lot more time outside. Having a solid setup of outdoor accessories like the ones below can make that experience a lot more enjoyable.

Prime Day Grill & Griddle Deals

If you're looking for an affordable way to get grillin' this year, then these early Prime Day grill and griddle deals could be just what you've been looking for.

  • Romanticist 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit - $38.99 (30% off)
    • Includes 1 multi-task spatula, 1 fork, 1 knife, 1 tongs, 1 basting brush, 1 grill mitts, 1 meat injector, 1 instant thermometer, 1 waiter’s corkscrew, 1 grill brush with scraper, 1 extra brush head, 2 shakers for salt and pepper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, 1 durable zipper bag

Prime Day Dash Cam Deals

A dash cam can be an absolute lifesaver for when things don't always go exactly according to plan on the road. Luckily, thanks to these early deals, you can grab one at a discount.

Prime Day OBD2 Scanner Deals

Have you ever wondered what that check engine light you've been ignoring on your dashboard actually means? An OBD2 scanner can diagnose it and let you know if it's a dire issue that needs to be addressed by a mechanic immediately, or something that you might be able to take care of on your own.

Prime Day Portable Car Jump Starter Deals

If you've ever found yourself stuck with a dead car battery, you know just how defeated it can make you feel. With the help of a portable jump starter, though, you can take some power back into your own hands (literally) and never worry about a dead battery again! Thanks to these deals, you can snag one at a super affordable price.

Prime Day Portable Air Compressor Deals

Everyone knows that it's extremely important to keep your tires properly inflated, but for some reason, many of us tend to ignore this essential part of car maintenance. With a portable air compressor, you'll have no excuse to put it off any longer. These things make topping off your tires an absolute breeze, and right now you can get one at a discount.

Prime Day Radar Detector Deals

Naturally, we always encourage everyone to obey the rules of the road, but we also understand that we all make mistakes. A radar detector like the one below can help turn a mistake from a costly ticket into a "no harm, no foul" situation. 

More top picks

