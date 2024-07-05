This article is for those who still have a beloved DVD collection. Today, most people stream content on connected smart devices. You can get Hulu, Netflix, and other apps on your phone and when you can't stream you can sometimes download videos directly to your device for viewing in low- to no-signal areas. If, however, you don't want to download large video files to your phone, you already have a DVD collection, or you want a larger screen for a better viewing experience, then you might want to consider getting a portable DVD player for your next trip. Portable DVD players are great for long road trips or camping trips, especially in remote locations. You no longer need to own a luxury vehicle, full-sized family SUV, or minivan to play a movie in your car. You can use these portable DVD players from anywhere. Here are the best portable DVD players that are currently available online.

$69.99 at Amazon

This DBPower Portable DVD player is powered by a 2,500 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery that offers up to 5 hours of battery life. The swivel screen this DVD player has lets you rotate and flip the screen to view it from different angles. A 1-year warranty and 24/7 after-sale service are included with your purchase. Customer reviews show positive remarks on the video quality and the portability but opinions are split on the sound quality.

Key specs

Battery Life: 5 hours

Screen Size: 11.5”

Support Disc Formats: CD, DVD, CD-R, CD-RW, DVD-R, DVD+R, DVD+RW, VCD, SVCD (Blu-ray not supported)

Supported Video Formats: VOB, AVI, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, DIVX

Supported Audio Formats: MP3, MP4, WMA

Supported Image Formats: JPG

$69.99 at Amazon

This ieGeek Portable DVD Player has a compact design that makes it easy to carry around to mount it on your car headrests. The screen has HD eye protection that won’t fatigue your eyes after prolonged use. Users are impressed by the video quality and the size of the player but have mixed opinions on the sound.

Key specs

Battery Life: 5 hours

Screen Size: 9.5”

Resolution: 1024x600

Support Disc Formats: CD, DVD, CD-RW, DVD-R, DVD+R, DVD+RW, VCD, SVCD (Blu-ray not supported)

Supported Video Formats: MOV, AVI, MEG1, MEG2, MEG4, DIVX

$79.99 at Amazon

This portable DVD player has a swivel screen and break-point memory that starts the movie from where it left off when the device is turned off. Customers praise this DVD player for its screen size and resolution but sound quality has mixed reviews.

Key specs

Battery Life: 5 hours

Screen Size: 10.1”

Resolution: 1024*600

Support Disc Formats: CD, DVD, CD-R, CD-RW, DVD-R, DVD+R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW, VCD, SVCD (Blu-ray not supported)

Supported Video Formats: MPEG-2, AVI

Supported Audio Formats: MP3, WMA, WAV

Supported Image Formats: JPEG

$72.99 at Amazon

This Megatek Portable DVD Player has dual built-in speakers that deliver a clear and loud stereo sound. The LCD screen produces crystal clear HD video and images and has a flexible HD swivel screen so you can rotate the screen. Customers praise this DVD player on the sound quality and video quality.

Key specs

Battery Life: 6 hours

Screen Size: 10.5”

Resolution: 1024x600

Support Disc Formats: CD, DVD, CD-R, CD-RW, DVD-R, DVD+R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW, VCD, SVCD (Blu-ray not supported)

Supported Video Formats: VOB, AVI, MPEG, DAT, OGG

Supported Audio Formats: MP3, WMA

Supported Image Formats: JPG

$172.99 ay Amazon

This Wonnie DVD Player for cars comes with 2 separate screens that display the same movie or two different movies if you choose. Mounting brackets are included so you can attach them to the back of the headrests. Reviews offer high praise for how convenient the dual-screen setup is and for playing different movies and videos. There are a few reviews questioning the quality of the audio of the DVD player.

Key specs

Battery Life: 5 hours

Screen Size: 10.5”

Resolution: 1280*800

Support Disc Formats: DVD, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD+RW, CD, CD+R, CD-R, CD-RW, VCD, SVCD (Blu-ray not supported)

Supported Video Formats: VOB, AVI, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, XVID

Supported Audio Formats: MP3, WMA

Supported Image Formats: JPEG

Frequently Asked Questions

How to set up a portable DVD player

Portable DVD players have varying instructions so make sure you read the manual before you start setting it up. Many of them come with the proper cables you need and mounting brackets, you just need to keep the DVD player charged while watching your movies. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Dial2Fast on how to install a portable DVD player in a car.

What is the most common video format?

There are more video formats than you can count, but the most common formats work the best and are readily available on most discs. MPEG-2, also known as H.222 or H.262 is the most common format for DVDs.

Can you watch movies from an SD card or flash drive?

Yes, as long as the video or movie is in a format supported by the DVD player then you can watch it.

What do region numbers mean?

These numbers refer to the region where the movie was distributed, with Region 1 being the United States, Canada and Bermuda. DVD players tend to only play discs from certain regions while there are some that are region-free. For more info on the other regions, here are DVD region specifications from Amazon.