The best early Prime Day car accessory deals for 2024

Looking for the best car accessory and automotive deals to come out of Prime Day 2024? These deals can help you save on things like dash cams, jump starters, tire inflators, vacuums and air filters, cleaners and much, much more. We'll be keeping these deals and many more updated throughout the event, officially happening on July 16-17.

There are tons of automotive categories on Amazon, and we hit all of the big ones in this post, so to make it easier, if you're looking for deals only in a specific category, you can just click the name of the category below and the link will automagically transport you to that specific part of this page so you can get right to the deals you're interested in.

Happy deal hunting!

Of all the car accessory sub-categories out there, this one might be the most important. Taking good care of your car's exterior and interior will help it last longer and look better. There are all kinds of car care products out there in the world, but these are currently topping the best-seller charts at Amazon. You'll notice that multiple brands of cleaning gel are popular, though for our money, there probably isn't much difference brand to brand here, so we'd recommend just getting whichever color you like best. The category also features products like vacuums, microfiber towels and protectant sprays, all essential for taking the best care of your vehicle.

Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel Kit - $5.94 (34% off) One of the weirdest car-cleaning tools you'll see, but is great at picking up dust from vents, hard to reach places or even things like keyboards around the house.



ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - $38.99 (5% off) Nearly always the most popular car vac on Amazon, it comes with several accessories and boasts an impressive amount of suction power for its price.



Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels, Gold (16 Inch x 16 Inch) (Pack of 3) - $10.79 (w/ 20% off digital coupon) Everyone needs a good microfiber towel in their life. This set of 3 is available at a solid price right now.



Armor All Extreme Shield Protectant Spray, Interior Car Cleaner with UV Protection - $8.98 (18% off) This 5-in-1 protectant can be used "on plastic, vinyl and rubber surfaces."



Ticarve Car Cleaning Gel - $6.98 (22% off) This one is a lot like the car cleaning gel above, but it comes in a bunch of different colors, if you're into that.



A dash cam can be an absolute lifesaver for when things don't always go exactly according to plan on the road. They're great for grabbing video of road trips (both inside and outside the car, depending on what style cam you get) or can even help you grab footage of unfortunate accidents. Luckily, thanks to these early Prime Day deals, you can grab popular options from iZeeker, RedTiger, Chortau and more at a discount.

REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam - $119.99 (30% off + $20 off digital coupon) Front and rear dash cam combo, 4K resolution front cam, 1080p HD resolution rear cam



DKK Mini Dash Cam - $44.96 (36% off) Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD front cam, 720p waterproof rear cam



CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam - $39.99 (60% off) 1080p HD front cam w/ waterproof back cam, can only house up to a 32 GB SD card but does feature loop recording



This is Amazon's category for anything you might need for your car exterior. As you'll see, it's not exactly the most inspiring selection of products, but they're important none-the-less. Things like a tarp or a license plate from can provide some much-needed protection against the elements, the ice scraper below can help clear the elements from your vehicle when they're unavoidable and things like car magnets are accessories that you stick on your car at any time, mostly just for fun or function.

CARTMAN 8 x 10 Foot Waterproof Green Tarp, 8 Mil Thick - $9.99 (33% off)

A tarp can be a simple but effective way to protect your vehicle from the elements. It's always a good thing to keep in your garage for emergencies.



EcoNour 27" Aluminum Snow Brush with Ice Scrapers for Car Windshield and Window - $11.04 (15% off)

It might be a little early to start thinking about snow, but now is the time to get discounts on accessories like ice scrapers.



Justtop "Please Be Patient Student Driver" Magnet for Car (3 pieces) - $5.39 (10% off) Obviously, this won't be for everyone, but if you've got a child who's just learning how to drive, these car magnets might come in handy for when they're behind the wheel.



Aujen Silicone License Plate Frames (2 Pack) - $11.99 (25% off) "Rust-proof. Rattle-proof. Weather-proof." Silicone license plate frames are a great choice for a replacement to your dealer frames.



These car accessories for your interior can be a fantastic way to keep things clean and organized inside your vehicle. The inside of your vehicle is the part you'll be seeing the most, after all! Things like car fresheners, headrest hooks, floor mats and trash cans can help the inside of your ride look and smell better and accessories like seat cushions can help you enjoy those long drives even more by making you as comfortable as possible in the driver's seat.

Febreze Unstopables Car Odor-Fighting Car Freshener Vent Clip (3 Pack) - As low as $11.98 Let's be honest, all of our cars get a little funky from time to time. An air freshener is a great way to quickly change that (if only for a little while).



Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets - $9.99 (23% off) Speaking of funky cars, if that's an issue, an in-car trash can with a lid might help. This one is always a popular option.



ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion - $44.99 (25% off) A seat cushion like this can not only make your rides more comfortable, it can also help prevent back and sciatica pain.



Car Seat Headrest Hook (4 Pack) - $6.99 (36% off) Headrest hooks are great for hanging backpacks, jackets and bags when you don't want them rolling around the floor. This 4 pack is a great deal.



Motor Trend FlexTough Floor Mats - $30.48 (13% off) Give your car-pet (see what we did there?) a break. A good floor mat can protect your interior and add some style to your ride.



Keeping your headlights clean (and functional) is an integral part of car ownership. These are some of the best-selling options in the light and lighting accessories category on Amazon, but they won't all apply to everyone. Before making any purchases here, be sure to consult your owner's manual to confirm which type of bulbs you need unless you're already 100% sure. If you're looking for the best way to simply clean your headlights, you can check out our helpful how-to video on the subject right here.

Cerakote Ceramic Headlight Restoration Kit - $16.88 (6% off) Looking to restore the shine of your old headlights? A restoration kit like this is just what you need.



Fahren H11/H8/H9 LED Bulb (2 Pack) - $39.99 (28% off) These bulbs are 500% brighter than halogen and are meant primarily for ATV/UTV off-road lighting.



Sylvania - Headlight Restoration Kit - $21.75 (13% off)

Another headlight restoration kit great for brightening up your headlights.



Govee Car LED Lights, Smart Interior Lights - $14.99 (w/ $2 off digital coupon) These lights are really just for style, but if you're into colored LEDs, they're definitely pretty cool!



For many of us, two wheels are just as good as four. Even if you prefer a motorcycle to an automobile, you'll still need accessories to make sure it's maintained and taken care of, and you may even need a few extra to make sure you, as the rider, are taken care of as well. These motorcycle (and ATV) deals can help. In addition to things like face masks and phone mounts, this category includes a lot of WD-40 sprays, but make sure you pick the right one for the application you actually need it for, if that's what you're looking to pick up.

Balaclava Face Mask for Men and Women - $5.98 (40% off) Stay warm and protected out there on the road. This balaclava is available in 18 different colors.



Motorcycle Phone Mount - $14.99 (44% off) If you use your phone for navigation, this could make things a lot easier for you when you're cruising on 2 wheels.



WD-40 Specialist White Lithium Grease Spray - $6.98 (18% off) This grease spray is best for metal-to-metal applications.



WD-40 Specialist Contact Cleaner Spray - $7.98 (11% off) This WD-40 is "ideal for removing oil, dirt, flux residue, and condensation from sensitive electrical equipment."



This is a popular automotive category on Amazon with some solid deals, so naturally we're including it in this list, but we have to stress that motor oil is not a one-size-fits-all type of product and it's vital that you only use the type of oil meant for your vehicle. Please confirm that you're looking at the correct type of oil for your car before making a purchase.

Mobil 1 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5W-20, 5 Quart - $26.97 (17% off) If your car takes 0W-20, this is as good a choice as any. It's the most popular oil on Amazon and has a pretty staggering 4.8 out of 5 star review score.



STA-BIL Storage Fuel Stabilizer - $8.28 (16% off) This fuel additive can "keep fuel fresh for up to 24 months so you can store the car you're not driving, keep outdoor power equipment fresh through the winter, or stock up on gasoline without worry."



Castrol Edge 5W-30 Advanced Full Synthetic Motor Oil, 5 Quarts - $24.72 (15% off) Much like the Mobil 1 above, this is the most popular brand of oil for this specific type.



Valvoline Full Synthetic High Mileage with MaxLife Technology SAE 5W-30 Motor Oil 5 QT - $26.97 (25% off) Not quite as popular as the 5W-30 above, but a close second.



WD-40 Specialist White Lithium Grease Spray - $6.98 (18% off) This WD-40 spray is a top seller in this category as well as the one above and it's ideal for metal-to-metal applications. Not to be confused with oil that goes into your engine.



No matter how careful you are, the occasional scuff in your car paint is pretty much inevitable. These solutions can help to hide some scratches and blemishes, as long as you're careful. As always, if you're really worried about it, it's always best to head to a professional to make sure you get the best job done possible on your paint, but if you feel confident in your DIY abilities, these products can help.

Dupli-Color Scratch Fix All-In-1 Touch-Up Paint - $17.08 (7% off) This touch-up paint pen comes in hundreds of colors organized by make. The product description promises an "exact color match."



Rust-Oleum Automotive 2-in-1 Filler & Sandable Primer, Gray - $7.88 This primer is sandable and ready for use on wood, metal and fiberglass surfaces.



This Amazon category, although seemingly broad, is mostly just packed with oil filters, air filters, filter cleaners and spark plugs. Naturally, before purchasing either of these types of products, always consult your owner's manual for information on what kind you'll need.

K&N Premium Oil Filter HP-1008 - $15.99 (Save 20% when buying $100 worth of select items) The most popular oil filter on Amazon. It's currently sitting at a fantastic 4.7 out of 5 star rating.



K&N Air Filter Cleaning Kit: Squeeze Bottle Filter Cleaner and Red Oil Kit - $14.43 (15% off) A slightly less robust (but slightly more affordable) air filter cleaning kit from K&N.



NGK 5534 Standard Spark Plug (2 Pack) - $8.54 (10% off)

Two standard spark plugs for a solid price.



K&N Premium Oil Filter HP-2011 - $10.45 (30% off) Another oil filter, compatible with a different crop of vehicles, be sure to double check you're getting the oil filter you need before making a purchase.



If you've got an RV then the deals in this category could be useful for you! Most are plumbing related, but if you own an RV you know that the bathroom situation is basically always top-of-mind. If you can figure out the best way to deal with a moving bathroom, the rest of the RV ownership experience will probably come pretty easy.

Camco TST MAX Camper/RV Toilet Treatment Drop-INs - $20.99 (16% off) If you've got an RV, you're probably well acquainted with all the quirks of an RV bathroom. These pods can help eliminate some of the odors coming from your septic tank.



Camco TastePURE Water Filter & Hose Protector - $19.77 (43% off) This water filter can transform weird, metallic hose water into something actually enjoyable.



RV Brass Blow Out Plug - $9.99 (9% off) A brass blow-out plug can help with blowing out your water lines for winterization. This deal includes one male adapter and one female adapter.



150W Power Inverter 12V DC to 110V AC - $17.99 (28% off) This item can be helpful if you need a few traditional outlets in your vehicle but only have a cigarette lighter port. It's not just for RVs, you can use this in your car, too!



Camco RhinoFLEX 20-Ft Camper/RV Sewer Hose Kit - $53.95 (33% off) This kit "comes with everything you need for simple dumping at campground dump stations." 'Nuff said, we think.



The "replacement parts" automotive category on Amazon includes things like wiper blades, headlight kits and even battery chargers, which means that these accessories aren't strictly "replacements" but rather, tools to help prevent the need for fully replacing things that could instead be maintained or fixed. As far as we're concerned, that's even better. Pay special attention before purchasing wiper blades, though. You'll need to look up the correct size for your vehicle before making your final purchase.

Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency Wiper Blade, 22-Inch - $16.59 (8% off) This classic 22-inch wiper blade is coated with Rain-X for extra clearing power.



Cerakote Ceramic Headlight Restoration Kit - $16.88 (6% off) Not strictly a "replacement part," as mentioned above, but restoring your headlights can save you from fully replacing them.



Noco Genius1, 1A Smart Car Battery Charger - $29.95 (25% off) Again, not a replacement part per se, but can help bring a dead car battery back to life and save you from a replacement.



If you've ever found yourself stuck with a dead car battery, you know just how defeated it can make you feel. With the help of a portable jump starter, you can take some power back into your own hands (literally) and never worry about a dead battery again! Most of these products make the process of giving yourself a jump dead simple and thanks to these deals, you can snag a jump starter at a super affordable price.

AVAPOW 1500A Peak Car Jump Starter - $49.99 (29% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines, made for temps from -4°F to 140°F, includes USB 3 and USBC ports



AVAPOW 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter - $59.99 (33% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 8L gas or 6.5L engines, IP65 water-resistant, doubles as power pack for USB devices



NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter - $99.95 (20% off) Dead batteries are the worst. Having a portable jump starter around can greatly reduce the stress of having to deal with one. This one is an extremely popular option.



Contrary to the name, this Amazon category actually features products meant for wheels and tires, rather than wheels and tires themselves. Mostly, it's filled with tire inflators and tire pressure gauges. Everyone knows that it's extremely important to keep your tires properly inflated, but for some reason, many of us tend to ignore this essential part of car maintenance. With a portable air compressor, you'll have no excuse to put it off any longer. These things make topping off your tires an absolute breeze and thanks to these deals you can grab one at a discount.

Teromas Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $34.97 (24% off) Plugs into car's 12V lighter port, 10.5-inch long power cord, includes 4 nozzles for cars, RVs, bike tires and more, up to 150 psi



AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $65.99 (27% off) Powered by 12V car power adapter or rechargeable battery pack to be totally cordless, 100 psi, automatic stop function



AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $28.79 (w/ 10% digital coupon) It's important to keep your tires properly inflated. A portable air compressor like this one can help you do just that.



Airmoto Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $79.99 (10% off) This is a fairly different style tire inflator than the few above, but works mostly the same with a few extra features.



CKAuto Tire Valve Stem Caps, Black, 4 pcs - $5.49 (21% off) We've probably all lost a valve cap or 2 in our day. This is an affordable, popular option for replacement.



AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge - $9.99 (38% off) Everyone needs a good tire pressure gauge to keep in their glove compartment. This one is digital, so it should give you a more accurate reading than any old-school style gauge can.



