Shop Amazon Prime Day deals and save up to 50% on car accessories, tech, TVs and more

The wait is almost over ... Prime Day will be here next week! Amazon's biggest sale event of the year is officially going down on July 16th and 17th and just like in years past, Autoblog will be covering all the best deals on things like generators, TVs, home and garden supplies, grills, tech, automotive accessories (of course), and much more. If you want to keep up with our coverage of the sale, the easiest way to do so would be to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2024 landing page and continue to check back in throughout the event. Although the big days won't be here until next week, there are still all kinds of great early Prime Day deals to be had right now. We've gathered up some of our favorites below.

If you've somehow avoided the Prime Day hustle and bustle in years past and you're wondering what all the fuss is about, it might be helpful to think about it as a sort of Black Friday alternative for the summertime. During both days of the event you’ll find all kinds of huge deals in nearly any product category you could imagine. As you might expect for a "Prime" Day, the sale does cater to Amazon Prime members first and foremost, but don’t worry if you don’t have a Prime membership, there are almost always great deals to be had around this event for members and non-members alike. If you do want to give a Prime membership a try, though, you can actually sign up for a 30-day free trial right here. It comes with tons of perks beyond just access to Prime Day deals.

The Best Early Prime Day Deals

Prime Day TV deals

One of the hottest categories for any Amazon sale is, of course, TVs. You can get a great TV nowadays for relatively cheap and although there will almost certainly be huge deals during the actual event, there are some pretty stellar TV deals already available right now!

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $229.99 (38% off) This Fire TV features Alexa voice control via the remote control, 4 HDMI inputs and a 4K Ultra HD picture. It's a 43-inch screen which is a great size for a small to medium living area and it even "supports Dolby Audio on compatible soundbars, surround sound speakers, and other audio devices."



Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $299.99 (33% off) This TV is a lot like the one above in that it features Alexa voice control, has 4 HDMI inputs, and supports 4K Ultra HD, but it's just slightly bigger with a 50-inch screen size. If you're looking for a larger screen with a built-in Fire TV capability, this one is worth a look.



VIZIO 24-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV - $128 (20% off) This Vizio has a 24-inch screen, so it's a bit on the smaller size, but the price is tough to beat. It has a 1080p HD picture, SmartCast, built-in Chromecast, Apple Airplay and Alexa capability. It also has a V-Gaming Engine to automatically optimize your picture for gaming.



Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD - $659.99 (18% off) This Amazon Fire TV is the biggest of the bunch with a pretty giant 65-inch screen. Like the other Fire TVs on this list it has a 4K Ultra HD picture, advanced HDR, adaptive brightness, and it's compatible with Alexa. If you're looking for a monster screen with built-in Fire Stick capability, you've found it.



INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $189.99 (37% off) This Insignia is a great bang for your buck providing a 50-inch screen for under $200. It provides a 4K Ultra HD picture, DTS studio sound, a 60 Hz refresh rate and comes with an Alexa voice remote you can speak to.



Prime Day Tech Deals

Aside from automotive accessory deals, tech deals are some of our favorites here at Autoblog. Right now you can find early discounts on headphones, Roombas, Ring cams and even more!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds - $68.31 (38% off) AirPods are still undisputedly the coolest ear buds around. These aren't the newest generation available, but they do come with a lightning charge case, feature a one-tap setup and promote a 24 hour battery life (with the case). If you're looking for "the standard," these are a good deal.



Apple iPad (10th Generation) - $319 (9% off) Much like the AirPods above, the iPad is just simply an all-around great tablet choice for most people. If you're not sure what kind of tablet you should get, you just can't go wrong with an iPad. This particular generation features Apple's A14 chip, a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64 GB storage, Touch ID and more.



Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) - $139.99 (12% off) If you've ever been curious about outfitting your home with indoor security cams, this deal is worth a look. This 2nd Gen Rin cam features 1080p HD video, color night vision, easy installation, and works with Alexa. If you've got pets or children you want to keep an eye on, this could be a great resource for you.



iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop - $489.99 (11% off) Let's face it, nobody likes vacuuming. Why not let a robot do it for you? This one features smart mapping, it's Alexa-compatible, and it even automatically empties itself.



Mini HD projector for iPhone w/ tripod and carrying bag - $89.99 (23% off) Watching videos on your iPhone is cool, but watching videos from your iPhone via HD projection is even cooler. This little projector is lightweight, outputs 1080p HD video and supports iOS/Android/Windows.



Ring Video Doorbell - $49.99 (50% off with Prime) If you don't need security cams inside the house, but you're curious about getting one outside, then why not consider a Ring doorbell? This one features 1080p HD video, motion detection and night vision.



Prime Day Tool Deals

Often, around big Prime events, one of the most sought-after deal categories is the power tool category. It makes sense; tools are expensive and if you know you can get that new drill or jigsaw at a discount, why buy it at full price? Luckily, there are already tons of incredible tool deals available at Amazon right now, with surely even more to come.

DeWalt 20V MAX XR Jig Saw - $124.99 (48% off) The jigsaw is the unsung hero of DIY work. While it's probably not the most beginner-friendly tool in the world, with a bit of care and planning it can become indispensable for projects in the garage or around the house. This one features a brushless motor, built-in LED, variable speed trigger, lever-action keyless blade changes, an integrated dust blower and more.



DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit - $99 (45% off) A good drill is essential to any tool set. This one is a great choice thanks to its lightweight design and multiple speed settings. Not only will you get the drill, a battery charger and a contractor bag with your purchase, you'll also get two 20V MAX batteries, which can be used with any of your 20V MAX tools.



DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit - $98.99 (41% off) If you've already got a good drill (or 3) and are looking for a good impact driver instead, this is the deal you're looking for. It's nearly identical to the one above, but instead of a drill, it gets you a 20V MAX brushless impact driver with a 1/4-inch hex chuck, 1,500 in-lbs of torque and a built-in LED light to boot. This bundle includes a battery charger, one 20V MAX battery and a contractor bag.



DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger - $139 (42% off) If you've got uses for both a drill and an impact driver then great news, you can save some dough with this combo kit. Not only will you get a great drill and a great impact driver, this deal comes with all the perks of the above deals, too. It'll get you the tools, the battery charger, two batteries and a contractor bag.



DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set - $28.24 (29% off) What good is a drill without bits? Not very. These screw bits can make your life a whole lot easier when trying to quickly add or remove screws from a project. This set contains 40 pieces with a sturdy container that latches closed and it's 33% off right now.



Prime Day Lawn & Garden Deals

Now that the weather is warm and habitable again, most of us are probably spending a lot more time outside. Having a solid setup of outdoor accessories like the ones below can make that experience a lot more enjoyable.

Homall 7 Pieces Patio Dining Set Outdoor Furniture with 6 Stackable - $269.99 (w/ $30 off digital coupon) 6 stackable chairs + large table, made of powder-coated steel, table surface made of faux wood plastic



BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180 - $549 (45% off) 1,800W, powers a mini fridge for 16 hours, multiple outlets, charges from 0%-80% in 45 minutes



Betta SE Solar Powered Automatic Robotic Pool Skimmer - $319.90 (42% off) 30 hours of continuous cleaning, solar powered, removes animal hair, dead insects and more



Galvanized Raised Garden Beds for Vegetables - $74.99 (25% off) 2-pack, 8 x 4 x 1 ft, stable, anti-rust coating



EGO Power+ ST1502SA 15-Inch 56-Volt Cordless String Trimmer - $179 (10% off) Brushless motor, rapid reload, dual twist line and variable speed



Prime Day Grill & Griddle Deals

If you're looking for an affordable way to get grillin' this year, then these early Prime Day grill and griddle deals could be just what you've been looking for.

Blackstone Tabletop Griddle - $142.46 (29% off) Powerful “H” style burners for even heat distribution/cooking. The propane tank is not included



Cuisinart 14" x 14" x 15" Portable Charcoal Grill (Red) - $28.03 (30% off)

Features a dual venting system, 3 secure lid locks and enamel-coated firebox and ash catcher



Romanticist 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit - $38.99 (30% off) Includes 1 multi-task spatula, 1 fork, 1 knife, 1 tongs, 1 basting brush, 1 grill mitts, 1 meat injector, 1 instant thermometer, 1 waiter’s corkscrew, 1 grill brush with scraper, 1 extra brush head, 2 shakers for salt and pepper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, 1 durable zipper bag



Prime Day Dash Cam Deals

A dash cam can be an absolute lifesaver for when things don't always go exactly according to plan on the road. Luckily, thanks to these early deals, you can grab one at a discount.

REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam - $139.99 (30% off) Front and rear dash cam combo, 4K resolution front cam, 1080p HD resolution rear cam



DKK Mini Dash Cam - $44.96 (36% off) Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD front cam, 720p waterproof rear cam



Prime Day Generator Deals

Having a good generator around can be a total game-changer for camping trips, tailgate parties and emergencies. Whether you just need a little extra power for your electronics or an emergency backup for your household appliances, a whole-house or portable generator is the way to go.

EF Ecoflow Portable Power Station Delta 2 - $499 (50% off) Charges from 0 - 100% in just 80 minutes, powers appliances up to 1800W, 15 built-in outlets



Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 - $299.99 (40% off) 7 built-in outlets, easy-to-carry, charges from 0 - 80% in 5.5 hours



Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment 12500 Peak Watt Tri-Fuel Home Backup Portable Generator - $1,149 (15% off) Runs on gasoline, propane or natural gas, 50-amp outlet for whole-home power



Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Ultralight Portable Inverter Generator - $499 (19% off) Built-in "quiet technology," "2500 starting watts, 1850 running watts and up to 11.5 hours run time"



Prime Day OBD2 Scanner Deals

Have you ever wondered what that check engine light you've been ignoring on your dashboard actually means? An OBD2 scanner can diagnose it and let you know if it's a dire issue that needs to be addressed by a mechanic immediately, or something that you might be able to take care of on your own.

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool - $99.95 (17% off) Free updates (no subscription required), real-time data viewing, connects to smartphone via Bluetooth



FOXWELL NT 310 Diagnostic OBD2 Scanner - $69.99 (22% off) Reads and erases codes, 2.8-inch color screen, live data graphing and logging, no charger or battery required



Autel AutoLink AL319 OBD2 Scanner - $27.99 (30% off) Easy-to-use, works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles, reads DTCs, displays live data and more



Prime Day Portable Car Jump Starter Deals

If you've ever found yourself stuck with a dead car battery, you know just how defeated it can make you feel. With the help of a portable jump starter, though, you can take some power back into your own hands (literally) and never worry about a dead battery again! Thanks to these deals, you can snag one at a super affordable price.

AVAPOW 1500A Peak Car Jump Starter - $49.99 (29% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines, made for temps from -4°F to 140°F, includes USB 3 and USBC ports



AVAPOW 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter - $59.99 (33% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 8L gas or 6.5L engines, IP65 water-resistant, doubles as power pack for USB devices



Prime Day Portable Air Compressor Deals

Everyone knows that it's extremely important to keep your tires properly inflated, but for some reason, many of us tend to ignore this essential part of car maintenance. With a portable air compressor, you'll have no excuse to put it off any longer. These things make topping off your tires an absolute breeze, and right now you can get one at a discount.

Teromas Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $34.97 (24% off) Plugs into car's 12V lighter port, 10.5-inch long power cord, includes 4 nozzles for cars, RVs, bike tires and more, up to 150 psi



AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $65.99 (27% off) Powered by 12V car power adapter or rechargeable battery pack to be totally cordless, 100 psi, automatic stop function



Airmoto Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $79.99 (10% off) Even more compact than the options above, weighs about 1 lb, 120 max PSI



Prime Day Radar Detector Deals

Naturally, we always encourage everyone to obey the rules of the road, but we also understand that we all make mistakes. A radar detector like the one below can help turn a mistake from a costly ticket into a "no harm, no foul" situation.

Uniden DFR1 Long Ranger Laser and Radar Detection - From $53.95 (10% off) Long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, 3 modes (Highway, City, and City 1) Purchase includes suction cup window mount



When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially taking place on July 16th and 17th. Even if you're not an Amazon shopper, you can probably expect most of your favorite retailers like REI, Walmart and more to feature competing sales around this time period as well, all of which we'll be covering here at Autoblog.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's biggest and best sale event of the year. Recently, Amazon has been shifting the official language more toward "Amazon Prime Day event," but it will always just be Prime Day in our hearts. The event primarily focuses on special deals just for Amazon Prime members and is often one of the best times of the year to save on all kinds of tech, appliance, car gear, gadgets and more.

How to prep for Amazon Prime Day?

Putting in a little bit of prep for Prime Day is recommended, since once the event finally arrives, it can be overwhelming. Have a good idea of what you want to buy well ahead of time (Amazon's Wish List feature is great for this) to help stay focused. Also, keeping a price tracker tool in your bookmarks bar can be helpful as well. CamelCamelCamel is a great one as it can quickly and easily monitor price changes for any product on Amazon all year 'round and even alert you when a desired item gets discounted. And of course, make sure you bookmark Autoblog so we can do all the hard work for you to keep you up on all the latest deals.

