The best Prime Day tool deals to shop right now from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita and more

If you're a DIY warrior looking to beef up your tool box this summer, now is the time. Thanks to the arrival of Prime Day, there are all kinds of incredible tool deals available from DeWalt, Milwaukee Craftsman, Ryobi and even more. These deals can save shoppers up to 58% off, and the ones we've gathered below are only the tip of the iceberg.

During any big Prime event, power tool deals are always some of most sought after. Tools are expensive, after all, so why would you pay full price for a new drill or jigsaw when you could get it at a discount? While the following deals are focused on the power tools category only, we'll also be covering all kinds of Prime Day deals on things like automotive accessories, generators, TVs and much, much more throughout the event so if you're interested in keeping up with our coverage, be sure to check out this page for all of our Prime Day updates. Otherwise, enjoy these Prime Day tool deals just below.

Prime Day deals on DeWalt Tools

DeWalt 20V MAX XR Jig Saw - $125.20 (48% off) The jigsaw is the unsung hero of DIY work. While it's probably not the most beginner-friendly tool in the world, with a bit of care and planning it can become indispensable for projects in the garage or around the house. This one features a brushless motor, built-in LED, variable speed trigger, lever-action keyless blade changes, an integrated dust blower and more.



DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit - $99 (45% off) A good drill is essential to any tool set. This one is a great choice thanks to its lightweight design and multiple speed settings. Not only will you get the drill, a battery charger and a contractor bag with your purchase, you'll also get two 20V MAX batteries, which can be used with any of your 20V MAX tools.



DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit - $98.99 (41% off) If you've already got a good drill (or 3) and are looking for a good impact driver instead, this is the deal you're looking for. It's nearly identical to the one above, but instead of a drill, it gets you a 20V MAX brushless impact driver with a 1/4-inch hex chuck, 1,500 in-lbs of torque and a built-in LED light to boot. This bundle includes a battery charger, one 20V MAX battery and a contractor bag.



DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger - $139 (42% off) If you've got uses for both a drill and an impact driver then great news, you can save some dough with this combo kit. Not only will you get a great drill and a great impact driver, this deal comes with all the perks of the above deals, too. It'll get you the tools, the battery charger, two batteries and a contractor bag.



DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set - $26.94 (33% off) What good is a drill without bits? Not very. These screw bits can make your life a whole lot easier when trying to quickly add or remove screws from a project. This set contains 40 pieces with a sturdy container that latches closed and it's 33% off right now.



Prime Day deals on Milwaukee Tools

Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Combo Kit - Drill / Hackzall/ Hex Impact Driver/ M18 Led Work Light - $349 (30% off) This Milwaukee M18 combo kit includes everything you could ever want for a bit of a power tool starter pack. Not only does it get you a brushed drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver and a hackzall reciprocating saw to get you started, but you'll also get an LED worklight, one M18 CP battery, one M18 XC battery, a multi-voltage charger and a contractor bag to carry it all in. Keep in mind, although it comes with 2 different batteries, according to Milwaukee, "all M18 batteries fit M18 tools."



Milwaukee M12 Drill/Impact Combo Kit - $121.81 (12% off) This M12 combo kit is a bit less robust than the one above, but it'll still get you a shiny new 3/8-inch drill/driver and a 1/4-inch hex impact driver along with 2 M12 batteries (one for each tool) a battery charger and a contractor bag. Keep in mind, while the M12 (12-volt) batteries do offer a bit less power than the M18 line of Milwaukee tools, they'll still provide around 275 in-lbs of torque to both the drill and the impact driver. In addition, the drill hits 0-400/0-1,500 RPM and the impact driver will get you 0-2,500 RPM.



Milwaukee 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4'' Hex Impact Driver (Bare Tool) - $109 (32% off) If you're just in the market for an impact driver, this is the deal for you. This 18V impact driver is part of Milwaukee's M18 Fuel line, the company's top-of-the-line sub-brand, which just like the regular old M18 line will run on any M18 battery from Milkwaukee. The big benefit here is that it features a brushless motor, which should provide better trigger control, lots of power, lots of runtime and more durability. Keep in mind that this tool doesn't come with any batteries, so you'll have to buy those (and a charger, if you need one) separately.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel D-Handle Jig Saw (Bare Tool) - $127 (49% off) Another tool from the M18 Fuel line, this jig saw is an even better deal at nearly half-off. "The Powerstate Brushless Motor helps increase SPM and the power to cut hard materials, including hardwoods and metals." Keep in mind that like the deal above, while this tool will work with any Milwaukee M18 battery, it doesn't come with one, so you'll need to purchase that separately.



Prime Day deals on Makita Tools

Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-1/2" Circular Saw - $99 (52% off) This Makita circular saw provides up to 3,700 RPM that makes quick work of wood. It has a maximum bevel cutting capacity of 50 degrees, weighs just 7.3 lbs (with battery) and has a 6 1/2 inch blade. Keep in mind, this tool does not come with a battery, you'll have to get one of those separately.



Makita XRJ04Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Recipro Saw, Tool Only - $99 (53% off) Another option if you're looking for a saw, this recipro saw delivers up to 2,800 strokes per minute with a 1 1/4-inch stroke length. It's built to allow blade changes without the need for additional tools and also features a variable speed trigger. This tool weighs just 8.3 lbs with the battery, but like the deal above, the battery is also not included with this deal.



Makita 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (4.0Ah) - $127 (61% off) You knew it was coming, here's the Makita 18V battery deal you've been looking for. This starter pack includes 2 18V batteries, a rapid charger and a carrying case. The batteries reach a full charge in 40 minutes or less and it's easy to tell when they're ready thanks to a built-in charge level indicator on each battery. They even function in extreme temperatures, promising to "deliver consistent power and run time" in temps as low as -4° F.



Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Driver-Drill, Tool Only - $78.77 (56% off) This Makita drill deal will get you a tool that delivers 480 in-lbs or torque for under 80 bucks. The 2-speed transmission switches from 0 - 600 RPM to 0 - 1,900 RPM and the "extreme protection technology" is "engineered to provide increased dust and water resistance in harsh job site conditions." The handle is made for comfort and it has built-in LED lights as well. Like the other tools above, this will need a battery to go with it since it doesn't come with its own.



Prime Day deals on Ryobi Tools

Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver (Tool Only) - $37.84 (24% off) If you're already locked into the Ryobi family, or don't want to invest as much as you'd have to for a DeWalt or Milwaukee drill, then this deal might be for you. The motor for this 1/2-inch drill/driver provides up to 515 in-lbs of torque and provides RPM of 0 - 450 / 0 - 1,750. This selection doesn't come with a battery, but we have a Ryobi battery deal for you just below, if you need one.



Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) - $48.96 (23% off) This 18V reciprocating saw from Ryobi features a 10inch stroke length with 3,400 SPM. It's built to cut through multiple different materials and on a full charge can make over 145 cuts before needing to switch out the battery. Speaking of the battery, this deal is also for the tool only, so you'll need to grab a battery separately.



Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, two 1.5 Ah Batteries and Charger - $111.73 (17% off) Want to get started in your DIY journey in the most hassle-free way possible? A combo kit might be for you! This one includes a drill and an impact driver, 2 recargable batteries, a charger for the batteries and a carrying bag. For anyone who needs a drill and impact driver but just wants to keep things simple, this is probably the deal you should go for.



Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery - $50 (22% off) If you decide that a one-off tool is the best choice for you, you'll need a battery and a charger. Not to worry, both are on sale right now just like the tools. This 18V 4.0Ah battery powers over 225 ONE+ tools and provides triple the runtime of a 1.5 Ah battery. It even includes a 3-year manufacturer's warranty. If you need a charger as well, you can snag one of those for a measly $16.45 right here.



More top picks

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.