A portable power station is a must-have tool for road trippers and outdoor adventurers, but they're also great for home use in the event of a power outage. Electric power stations provide a reliable and portable power source for all of your devices while traveling in remote locations or at home, during an outage. The AIMTOM portable power station aims to be your go-to power source and for a July 4th limited-time deal of 50% off at Amazon is at a low price of $176.12. Purchase now by clicking here or continue reading to learn more about this highly-rated power station from Aimtom.

$176.12 at Amazon

AIMTOM Portable Power Station Rebel400 can charge up to eight devices simultaneously keeping your smartphone, iPad, laptop, and more charged and ready to be used. It’s also equipped with a 4-mode LED light to brighten up your surroundings selecting between low, medium, high, and in case of an emergency SOS. One unique feature the AIMTOM portable station has is the 100W bi-directional USB-C allowing you to power up devices and charge up the Rebel400. AIMTOM claims that their power station is ideal for CPAP therapy users giving them peace of mind while camping or during an outage. It’s a well-rounded power solution for every family occasion like going on a family weekend getaway, enjoying a backyard BBQ, or setting out on a backpacking adventure.

The AIMTOM Portable Power Station Rebel400 50% off July 4th limited-time deal is currently $176.12 and has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from over 3,300 raters. The majority of reviews loved the functionality, value of money, compact size, and the ability to provide a good source of power, especially for CPAP users. However, there were a few users who complained about the battery life and charge rate.

Key specs

Capacity: 296Wh Li-ion battery

Includes: 1 DC input, 1 USB-C, 3 AC 440W, 2 USB-A, 2 DC Regulated

Shelf life: Charge every 3 month

Lifespan: Over 500 cycles

Weight: 10.3 lbs

Charging time: Fully charged around 6 hours by wall, or 8 hours by car