The Fourth of July is just around the corner, which means many of us will be enjoying a long weekend underneath the warm summer sun. In other words, it's a perfect time to get outside and give your car a wash in the driveway! If you don't already have a solid car wash kit handy, it's well worth checking out the many full kits and one-off soaps and accessories that Chemical Guys has to offer. Chemical Guys is one of the most popular brands in the space and right now, they've got all kinds of solid car wash deals available thanks to the upcoming holiday. You can check out all of the featured deals right here, or see some of our current favs listed just below.

$79.99 at Amazon

This car wash kit will get you 10 essential pieces for a great car wash, and it's available for a huge $50 off right now. It includes a foam gun that works with a standard garden hose, a wash bucket, 4 towels, a microfiber wash mitt, a 16 oz. Honeydew Snow Foam car wash soap, a 16 oz. Silk Shine Vinyl Rubber & Plastic Dressing Protectant, and a 16 oz. Signature Series Glass Cleaner. This is a great kit if you're looking to up your car wash game or just looking to get started washing your own car with a few more helpful tools than the absolute basics.

$31.99 at Amazon

This kit is a bit more modest than the one above, but it's also much more affordable. If you are looking for just the absolute basics, than this kit might be more your speed. It's a seven-piece set with all the basics that will not only help you get the body of your car cleaned up thanks to the Citrus Wash & Gloss, but it also comes with separate formulas for your interior (Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant) and even your tires (Diablo Wheel Cleaner). The Wash & Gloss for your exterior comes in a 16 oz. bottle, which should give most people 8-16 washes, depending on how much you like to dilute. As extra bonuses, this kit also comes with a wash mitt and three microfiber towels.

$27.98 at Amazon

A good set of microfiber towels are the unsung heroes of car washing. This 12-pack of 16-inch x 16-inch towels should be enough for just about anyone. These towels are "lint and scratch free" making them great for washing, drying, detailing and more.

$9.99 at Amazon

This 16-ounce Chemical Guys Extreme Bodywash & Wax Foaming soap packs a huge punch. This size will last you for several washes as it can be diluted by adding just 1-3 ounces to 5 gallons of water. If you need an even bigger container, there's a 128 oz version here. The soap is pH-balanced, formulated with a synthetic and carnauba wax to reduce water spots, and as the name says, it produces "extreme" foam. You can also use it with your favorite foam cannon, or in a traditional wash bucket. It even has a grape scent. If you're in the market for some car wash soap, but this isn't exactly what you're looking for, check out our list of the best car wash soap for 2024.

$35.99 at Amazon

This Mr. Pink car wash soap from Chemical Guys comes in a 64 oz container, can be used with foam cannons or for bucket washing, and undeniably just looks cooler than most other car soaps that might be sitting in your garage. The formula is pH neutral to prevent wax stripping and it's even candy scented. Who doesn't want their car to smell good?

$39.99 at Amazon

This Foaming Citrus Fabric Clean Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner from Chemical Guys is detergent-free and features a fresh citrus smell. It's made to dissolve and clean stubborn stains on indoor or outdoor fabric and it's not just for cars, either. Right now, it's currently the number 1 best-selling automotive carpet cleaner on Amazon!

