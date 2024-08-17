After washing a car, the average person will dry the vehicle and be done with the job. But there are some additional steps that, if taken, will help protect your paint and keep it shinier and cleaner between washes. Using wax after a car wash will give your car a showroom-style shine, and you can do it all yourself. Whether you use spray wax or hand wax, you will still get great results. Here is a detailed guide on how to wax a car.

Tools you’ll need

Instructions on how to wax a car

Step 1: Wash your car and dry it

Take your car to a carwash or wash it yourself from home. Then dry the car thoroughly with a high-quality microfiber towel.

Step 2: Park in a shaded area

Next, park your car in an area with some shade. This will prevent the wax from drying up too fast. If it happens to be cool outside or overcast, then it would be ok to park anywhere.

Step 3: Use a clay bar

Take a clay bar and lubricate it with car detailing spray. Then gently rub it on the paint of your car. This will remove contaminants that car washes can’t reach such as brake dust, water spots, tree sap and industrial pollution.

Step 4: Apply the wax

Take your wax and apply a thin layer to the paint of your car. If you choose to go with spray wax, just spray it onto the car and rub it in gentle circular motions with a microfiber cloth. If you choose hand wax, then take a foam applicator pad, add some wax to it and rub it onto your paint. Starting with one section of the car and then moving to the next one will make it easier to coat the entire car with wax.

Step 5: Give the wax time to dry

The wax will need some time to dry to do its job. This should take no more than 30 minutes to fully dry.

Step 6: Buff the vehicle

Take a clean microfiber towel and buff the wax from the paint. Make sure you go over the vehicle multiple times to make sure you’ve removed all of the wax.

Step 7: Add the finishing touches

If there are still a few spots you missed, try using a waterless detail or car wash spray to remove any wax that may be left over. Now you are all done.

How to wax a car FAQs

Spray wax vs waxing by hand

Waxing your car by hand with a wax paste can provide better results and protection since you can apply it more precisely. Liquid spray wax may not be applied as precisely as hand wax but the spray bottle they come in makes it much easier and quicker to apply.

What if I use too much wax?

If you use too much wax it will be harder to remove after you’ve used it. Another problem using too much wax could cause it to run out faster after using more than you need.

How often should I wax my car?

The amount of time between waxes varies depending on the product you choose. But most waxes only need to be reapplied once every 3 to 6 months when applied properly.

Will a clay bar scratch the clear coat?

No, the resin that clay bar is made from is completely safe for clear coats and won’t damage it if you lubricate it properly.