Best car floor mats for 2021

No matter how much care you take before getting into your car, sooner or later you're going to track some dirt inside. More often than not, it'll accumulate so slowly that you won't even notice it until it becomes too much to ignore. Luckily, third-party floor mats are more affordable than ever, and they're much easier to clean than your car's floor, but with so many out there on the market, we decided to compile a list of some of the "best." Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the "best" floor mat is, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews.

MT Burgundy FlexTough Contour Liners - $35.92

Key features

Front mats sized 30" L x 21.5" W

Rear mats sized 58" L x 18" W

Trimmable with only a pair of scissors

"Tested for extreme conditions to ensure they don't crack, split or deform"

Features a no-slip grip with "rubberized nibs on the bottom"

Stands up to "rain, snow, mud and more"

Featured five-star review:

"For what you're paying this is probably the best value out there for your money. However, these are extra large mats designed for the person to trim down to fit their needs. If you keep that in mind, here's what I recommend you do. First, [try] to lay the mats in your car as is and with some chalk mark off areas that you think you would need to trim off to make a perfect fit. Take your time with the chalk and really think about the areas that you want to trim out, for example most cars you will need to trim around the gas pedal pretty carefully. The front passenger side will require trimming but not too much. I install[ed] these in a 2006 Jetta TDI, and the rear mat simply doesn't fit out of the box. This may be the case with many passenger cars. What I found [was] the best way was to separate the rear mat into two, [and] trim the respective areas to get the best fit. For the centerpiece what I did was trim that as well and just set it on the center hump in the middle. All in all, for the price this turns out really good. And I especially like the part that the mats have a large concave area to catch dirt debris and any liquids etc. that might find their way to your floor. In closing, if you're comfortable with some chalk and a pair of scissors these mats will work great." - Amazon reviewer Sat_Sonic

BDK Original ProLiner - $22.08

Key features

Front mats sized 27" x 18"

Rear mats sized 17" x 54"

The trim-to-fit design allows the mats to fit almost any shape and size

The BDK engineered rubber features all-weather protection

High-temperature protection

Features anti-slip backing

Featured five-star review:

"I was nervous about buying these just because of how inexpensive they were but I am super happy with this purchase. They fit in my Trailblazer PERFECTLY and they aren't flimsy so they stay in their place. I have 2 toddlers who constantly make a mess, and I will say that these mats aren't the easiest to clean [be]cause of all the grooves, it seems like everything sticks to them constantly, but besides that, I am glad that I decided to go with these mats!" - Amazon reviewer Noella

MT FlexTough Plus - $39.99

Key features

Front mats sized 29. 5" x 21. 75"

Rear mats sized 54" x 19"

Trimmable with only a pair of scissors

Stands up to "rain, snow, mud and more"

Features a no-slip grip with "rubberized nibs on the bottom"

Features a 1-inch deep spill deep dish to "keep all the mess in one place so it can be thrown out at the end of the drive"

Featured five-star review:

"These are nice quality and [feature] very flexible rubber. I would say they are 'medium' duty floor mats. I have had heavier ones but these are still excellent quality for the money. They fit my 2010 F150 Super Crew Cab perfectly on the front drivers side and the back seat. I had to slightly trim the passenger front mat to get it to sit flat since that side is [a] slightly smaller area than the driver's side. You don't have to trim it if you don't want to but I wanted it to fit perfect. The back seat mat is huge and covers the entire floor easily with no trimming. These are a must buy if you want to keep your floors clean. They have a very deep water retaining ridge with about 2" of mat around the ridge so you can trim the mat without cutting into the water retaining area. Very nice floor mats. I will buy again!" - Amazon reviewer Mike

Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Car Floor Mat - $26.99

Key features

Front mats sized 18.9'' × 28''

Rear mats sized 16'' × 17.7''

Trimmable to fit your vehicle

Made of thick but flexible rubber that's easily bendable

Protects floors "from mud, snow, dirt, spills, and more"

Non-skid design

Featured five-star review:

"I bought these mats to fit a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. The mats themselves seem well made. ... Sturdy, but not stiff. They had no strong odor out of the box like some of the cheaper mats sometimes do. The back mats are the same [as each other], and the front mats are slightly different for right/left. They are trim-to-fit, with several score lines that help you get a nice even cut. For my car, 3 of the 4 mats fit just fine. The rear mats seemed a tad small, but not bad. For the driver side mat, the built-in foot rest made the mat not sit flat on the floor, but, like I said, they are universal and trim-to-fit, so I could make some cuts to fit around it if I really felt I needed to. I plan on leaving as-is, as long it doesn't impede my driving. They do have 'Amazon Basics' stamped into each mat, but I'm a fan of Amazon, anyhow. Overall, for the price, I don't think you could do better." - Amazon reviewer T. Moore

FH Group Floor Mat - $33.99 (6% off)

Key features

Front mats sized 25" x 18"

Rear mats sized 12" x 18"

Carpeted floor mats

Can be cleaned with a vacuum or soap and water

Sides feature durable faux-leather

Nibbed backing prevents slippage

Semi-universal design will fit in most sedans, coupes, and small SUVs

Available in 13 color accents

Featured five-star review:

"These are very nice and fit my Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder convertible very well. The site said they would fit my car when I entered the model [into the 'select your vehicle' tool], but I wasn’t too sure when I pulled them out of the box. They looked large, but they fit perfectly. I like that I was able to enter my vehicle make and model before order to ensure the fit would be correct. I don’t understand people here complaining that they don’t fit [when they probably] neglected to enter their vehicle make [and] model before deciding to order. And for those complaining that these are junk, definitely not! I highly recommend this product!" - Amazon reviewer Linda S.B.