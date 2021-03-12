Best dash cams of 2021 — 5 great HD cameras for driving peace of mind

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dash cams have been a popular vehicle accessory worldwide for years. Owning a dash cam is a luxury, but luckily, not one that has to break the bank. If you've been thinking about picking up a cam for some extra protection behind the wheel, check out our list of the six best dash cams on Amazon based on user reviews.

Kingslim D4 4K Dual Dash Cam with Built-in Wi-Fi GPS - $89.99 (18% off)

The Kingslim dual dash cam can simultaneously record videos in 4K from the front cam and 1080p from the rear cam. It features "the industry-leading Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor. With super night vision, f/1.8 aperture, and WDR technology, you can record stunning details, even in low-light environments. With front 170° and rear 150° super-wide viewing angles and 6-layer glass fixed-focus lens, it gives you maximum coverage of the road and greatly enhances night vision, providing sharp and clear images and videos." Thanks to a 3-inch touchscreen, you only need one finger to operate the device and toggle features like collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock, and even time-lapse recording. This cam, like many of the others in this list, has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS and last but not least, it can handle up to a 256GB SD card for storage. After 1,680 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at a 4.5 out of 5 cumulative score. Reviewer RioNJuly had this to say in their five-star review:

"This is absolutely the best dash cam I've ever used. I've gone through at least four so far. This one has amazing video quality and is easy to navigate around. I love how the backup camera feed loads on the same screen. It was truly plug and play. I put the back camera on my back window and threaded the cord under all the car moulding. There was more than enough cord to reach the back of my GMC Acadia. The best part of the cam is it's easy to see your videos. The screen is big enough to watch them play right on the screen. Next, we are going to get one for my husband's semi truck."

Learn more about the Kingslim cam right here.

TOGUARD Dual Dash Cam - $69.99 (30% off)

This Toguard dual dash cam can simultaneously capture video from the front lens (170°) and cabin lens (140°) at 1920x1080p 30fps resolution. The interior facing camera features "4 infrared LED lights and an F/1.8 aperture [which can] can handle low light conditions and ensure flawless video footage even when the passenger cabin is dark at night." This cam supports up to a 128GB Micro SD card. With over 11,000 Amazon ratings, the Toguard cam is sitting at a cumulative score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Sontha had this to say in their five-star review:

"This dual dash cam was really ideal for my convertible because I couldn't put a camera on my back window with the top down. The finish and quality is top notch. I can also see this [products] usefulness for the security of taxi drivers since the rear cam records inside the car cabin ... The very wide angle lenses on both the front and the back camera will allow you to place it almost anywhere on the windshield and it would record everything. The video quality is high definition 1080p, so it was excellent ... The cameras also have night vision that will automatically switch on when it's dark. I was pretty impressed by this. Installation was a breeze with a very articulate and strong suction cup mount. The menu system was very intuitive. Once you set it up, you're good to go and will have that security you need to prove your innocence. I got burned already from another driver falsely blaming me, so I'm happy to have this installed."

Check out the Toguard cam right here for 15% off.

Byakov Dash Cam - $39.99 (27% off)

The Byakov dash cam records videos in 1080p resolution and features "superior night vision." It also features WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology. Like most others, this cam has a G-sensor and automatically starts recording if your car is hit, even in a parking lot. It also has a 170° wide viewing area, a small form-factor, and loop recording. Last but not least, the cam comes with a two-year product replacement warranty. After 2,380 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at a score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Debleigh C. had this to say in their five-star review:

"This dash cam fit perfectly behind my rearview mirror. [It's] very discreet, you can hardly notice it there. The camera and suction cup mount are smaller than photos suggest. Also, the camera is very light so the mount is more than adequate. I've set it up for high resolution with loop recording at 5 minutes. I'm not using the parking monitor. This is pretty much a set and forget kit. [It] begins recording when the car starts and shuts down when the car is turned off. The video quality is great. The lens has a very wide angle so it captures all lanes of traffic and entire intersections. This is a well made, well functioning dash cam. Great buy!"

Like the sound of the Byakov? Check out this cam right here.

Rove R2 4K Dash Cam - $119.99

The Rove 4K dash cam records videos in, you guessed it, 4K resolution. It has features like Super Night Vision technology, built-in WiFi allowing you to instantly manage your recordings on your smart phone, built-in GPS to record your location and speed, parking mode, motion detection, a 150° wide-angle lens, G-sensor tech, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-mo video, and more. This cam can handle up to a 512GB micro SD card for storage. After 9,000 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Ted F. had this to say in his five-star review:

"This is a great camera for your car. Small and easy to install, and [the] video quality is fantastic. The Car DV player is good but picture quality is better when played with the VLC player. I did have a codec issue with the VLC player and [a] minor issue with sun glare (not the cameras fault) and both issues were promptly responded to by the seller. Another nice feature [of] the VLC player is the ability to zoom in to read tags and things better. I also use the motion detection feature to record [whenever] there is motion around the car [while] it is parked. [I] have been using a Patriot 128 Micro SD card and get about a month's worth of video on it [while recording in] HD mode ... I would highly recommend [this] dash cam and the seller provides great support for any issues."

Want your dash cam recordings to be in crisp 4K? Check out this cam right here.

CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam - $58.98 (47% off)

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p front camera and a waterproof back camera. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 11,000 Amazon reviews this cam is sitting at a cumulative score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Chris A had this to say in his five-star review of the cam:

"Great dash cam for front and rear views. It's very easy to setup and start recording. This is great for insurance purposes when you need it. It continues to record and will save the video of any accident you may have. What is extremely nice is that the front view video and the rear video record in separate AVI files."

Want to snag this Chortau cam? Learn more right here.

