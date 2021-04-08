Best portable jump starters for 2021

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

At some point in your driving life, you'll most likely deal with a dead battery. More often than not, it'll happen at the worst possible moment. Luckily, this isn't as big a deal as it used to be thanks to portable car jump starters, but with so many out there on the market, we decided to compile a list of some of the "best." Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the "best" portable jump starter is, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews from all across the web. We've selected jump starters from a variety of categories and price points to meet a variety of needs.

DBPOWER 800A - $69.99 (24% off) at Amazon

Key features

Jump starts up to a 7.2L gas engine or 5.5L diesel engine

Compact enough to fit in your glove compartment

Features 18000mAh capacity with a smart USB port, able to fully charge your laptops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Features over current protection, short circuit protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection

LCD screen shows the remaining power in the device

Built-in LED flashlight for emergency and nighttime use

Featured five-star review:

"My brother and I took a trip to Seattle to watch a Seahawks game. When we got back to the airport, my (almost new) car had an almost totally dead battery. He pulled out his jump starter and I was quickly on my way, which was great as I had a two-hour drive home. I quickly decided I needed my own jump starter (as using jumper cables with another vehicle can fry electronics on newer cars), and I often drive up into the mountains where a dead battery could be a real pain. I Googled products and read Amazon reviews, and interestingly ended up picking the same product my brother used. Everything about it seems well thought-out. The battery is sturdy and the case is well-built and compact ... I have now used this jump starter three times, twice on pickup trucks that had sat for too long and were completely dead. They all started easily on the first try, and the jumper battery was barely depleted afterward. Highly recommended!" Amazon reviewer, Jbrand88

Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry JNC660 - $129.99 at Amazon

Key features

Starts all passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles

Up to 40 jumps per charge

1,700 Peak Amps; 425 Cranking Amps

46-inch AWG Cables

Contains a DC outlet to power 12 volt accessories

Featured five-star review:

"I have used this a bunch of times to jump start smaller equipment like 4-wheelers, mowers, etc. But, I finally had to use it on my truck a few days ago (2011 Super Duty Diesel). Honestly I was a little worried that it would have they strength to do it because as soon as I connected it to the battery my air compressor kicked on (for train horns), I quickly shut off the air compressor and then said a prayer..... turned the key and it started right up without hesitation. It didn't even turn over slow or anything. This thing has saved me so many times! BTW, I also used it to charge my phone, my wife's phone and my kid's tablets while camping using a 12v to USB adapter." - Amazon reviewer, James L.

STANLEY J5C09 JUMPiT Portable Power Station Jump Starter - From $118.02 at Amazon

Key features

1000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps

Includes a reverse polarity alarm to let you know when there is an improper connection

Built-in 120 PSI air compressor for inflating tires

Built-in LED light 270° rotation

Built-in 12V DC outlet and USB port

Requires but does not include a standard household extension cord for charging

Featured five-star review:

"Purchased this unit about a year ago and it paid off this past week. While visiting Glacier National Park my in-laws rental car (a 2017 Ford Expedition) had issues starting all week. Rather than going through the hassle of moving my truck face-to-face with their car to use traditional jumper cables I simply popped the hood and jumped it. We got about 4 jumps off of one charge, but I still recommend charging every time you use it, or every 30 days as instructed in the manual. My father-in-law bought one when he got home from the trip. Additionally I have used the compressor several times in a pinch on both my F-150 and Honda Civic. It is a great tool and I highly recommend this product. One tip, the compressor switch must be completely off to charge the unit. I had an issue with this as I thought it stopped charging, but the the switch was just slightly moved from the "off" position. After discovering the issue the unit had no trouble charging back up." - Unnamed Amazon Reviewer

AVAPOW 1500A Peak 12800mAh Car Jump Starter - $69.99 (13% off)

Key features

Jump starts cars, SUVs, trucks, and boats (up to 6L Gas, 5.5L Diesel Engine)

Can jump vehicles in temperatures from 14°F to approximately 140°F

Features reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more

Features 2 built-in USB 3.0 outputs

Built-in emergency flashlight with SOS mode

Includes the jump starter, intelligent battery clamps, USB charging cable, and user manual





Featured five-star review:

"I bought this jumper with the hopes of jumping my spare truck. [The] jumper arrived within 24 hours and as soon as the Amazon driver dropped it off I went [to] work! [The] jumper has a hard case and out of the box the jumper had three out of four power bars. I felt that should be enough juice ... The battery was so dead that the power locks did nothing when I hit the button. I manually opened the door and there were no lights ... not even the green back light for the odometer came on! ... [I] popped the hood, plugged the jumper cables into the unit, connected to the battery, hit the power button on the unit, jumped in the driver's seat [and the] truck started up immediately!! I tried driving, but the battery didn't have enough juice to drive right away. [I] let it idle/charge for 10 minutes and took it for a drive. After driving for 2 miles [I] came home, shut off the truck, [and it was] dead as a doornail again! I plan on replacing this cheap ... battery, but the fact that this unit started the truck with this DEAD ... battery blows my mind and is a testament to how much of a punch this unit packs!" - Amazon reviewer, Amber S.

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 - $99.95 (21% off) at Amazon

Key features

Provides up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, rated for gasoline engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters.

"Mistake-proof design"

Built-in LED Flashlight with SOS mode

Recharges smart phones, tablets and other USB devices

Features a "rugged and water-resistant enclosure rated at IP65. A rubberized over-molded casing to prevent scratching or marring of surfaces"

Weighs only 2.4 lbs

Includes the jump starter, heavy-duty battery clamps, a 12-volt car charger, a micro USB charging cable, a microfiber storage bag, a user guide, and a 1-year warranty

Featured five-star review:

"I have had my NOCO for over a year and finally had to use it today. My model of car is notorious for being a battery-drainer and I knew there would come a day I needed it. It is Christmas Eve and today was the day that I found a dead battery (of course, on a day I am not about to go get a new battery) but it was exactly zero problem because this NOCO had me up and running in mere seconds with an instant start!

It holds a charge [for] a long, LONG time and I have only freshened up the charge every 4 months or so, whether it needed it or not since I hadn't used it. Even before I needed it I was impressed enough to give one to each of my adult daughters this Christmas and now I have 100% confidence that if they are ever stuck they can get going immediately! No more stringing jumper cables between stranger's cars on a dark night, no trying to remember the order of connection between cars, no fear of [them] just getting out there and doing it themselves. Everyone should have one of these in their emergency roadside kit!" - Unnamed Amazon Reviewer

Since we based these selections on user reviews, we'd love to hear if you have anything to add. Do you agree with our picks? Anything else you'd like to recommend? Let us know in the comments! Happy jump starting.

More Top Picks