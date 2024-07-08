Our favorite alternative Prime Day deals from Patagonia: Unbeatable savings for outdoor enthusiasts

As Amazon Prime Day draws near, shoppers can take advantage of incredible deals on Patagonia gear. Known for their high-quality, durable, and eco-friendly products, Patagonia is a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts. With some of the best discounts of the year happening now, it's the perfect time to gear up for your next adventure. Whether you're hiking, jogging, or simply enjoying the great outdoors, these early alternative Prime Day deals on Patagonia gear will ensure you're well-equipped without breaking the bank. Here are five early deals from Patagonia that you don't want to miss.

$98.73 at REI

The Pack In Pullover Hoodie is a versatile addition to any outdoor wardrobe. Originally priced at nearly $200, this hoodie is now available at half the cost, making it a fantastic deal.

Key sspecs

Comfort and Warmth : Made from a blend of recycled polyester and spandex, this hoodie provides a comfortable fit with excellent warmth.

Practical Design : Features like a large kangaroo pocket and adjustable hood make it perfect for layering during chilly mornings or cool evenings.

Eco-Friendly : Patagonia's commitment to sustainability is evident in the use of recycled materials.

With its practical features and eco-friendly construction, the Pack In Pullover Hoodie is an excellent investment for both your comfort and the planet.

$68.93 at REI

The Terrebonne Joggers are perfect for hiking, running, or simply lounging around. With a 30% discount, these joggers offer great value for their high-quality construction.

Key specs

Lightweight and Breathable : Made from recycled polyester and spandex, these joggers are both lightweight and breathable, ideal for active pursuits.

Functional Design : Features include an adjustable drawstring waist and multiple pockets for convenience.

Versatility : Suitable for a variety of activities, from outdoor adventures to casual wear.

These joggers are a versatile piece that combines comfort, functionality, and style, making them a smart addition to your outdoor gear collection.

$33.93 at REI

The Capilene Cool Trail Graphic T-Shirt looks and feels like a regular cotton t-shirt (I'm wearing one right now as I type this) but is designed for those who lead an active lifestyle. Available at a 30% discount, this t-shirt offers both performance and style at a budget-friendly price.

Key specs

Moisture-Wicking : The Capilene Cool Trail fabric is designed to wick moisture away from the skin, keeping you dry and comfortable.

Soft and Lightweight : Made from recycled polyester, this t-shirt is soft against the skin and lightweight, making it perfect for warm weather.

Stylish Graphics : The graphic designs add a touch of personality and style to your outdoor wardrobe.

Ideal for hiking, running, or everyday wear, this t-shirt is a must-have for anyone who values comfort and performance.

$68.83 at REI

The Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover is a Patagonia classic, now available at a remarkable 50% off. This deal offers unbeatable value for one of Patagonia's most popular items.

Key specs

Warm and Cozy : Made from 100% recycled polyester fleece, this pullover provides warmth without weighing you down.

Timeless Design : The Snap-T design is both functional and stylish, featuring a snap-button placket and a chest pocket.

Durability : Known for its durability, this fleece will be a long-lasting addition to your wardrobe.

Perfect for layering or wearing on its own, the Synchilla Snap-T is a versatile piece that will keep you comfortable in various conditions.

$74.73 at REI

The Fieldsmith Lid Pack is a versatile backpack designed for both urban and outdoor environments. With a 31% discount, this pack offers exceptional value and functionality.

Key specs

Durable Construction : Made from recycled polyester, this pack is built to withstand daily wear and tear.

Functional Design : Features a top lid closure for easy access, multiple pockets for organization, and padded shoulder straps for comfort.

Sustainable : As with all Patagonia products, this pack is made with sustainability in mind, using eco-friendly materials.

Whether you're heading to the office or the trail, the Fieldsmith Lid Pack is a reliable and stylish choice for carrying your essentials.

From versatile hoodies and joggers to functional t-shirts and backpacks, these deals provide outstanding value for outdoor enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers to upgrade your gear and elevate your outdoor adventures.

