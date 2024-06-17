Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: The best deals to shop ahead of Prime Day and everything to know

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is nearly upon us. The official dates of the sale are still under wraps for now, but Amazon has at least confirmed that this year's summer Prime Day will be happening in July, just like last year. Naturally, we'll be updating this post as soon as the July dates are unveiled, so be sure to check back for more info!

If this is your first year following the Prime Day sale and you're wondering what all the hype is about, it might be worth thinking of Prime Day as a summer Black Friday alternative. During the sale you'll find deals on things like automotive accessories (our favorite), tech, TVs, home and garden supplies, outdoor grills, generators and much more. As you might expect for an event called Prime Day, the sale caters mostly to Amazon Prime members, but don't fret if you haven't taken the plunge into a subscription yet, there are almost always great deals to be had around this event for members and non-members alike. That being said, though, if you do want to give a Prime membership a try, it comes with tons of perks that extend far beyond Prime Day deals. You can actually sign up for a 30-day free trial right here.

Although the official event won't be here until July, there are still all kinds of great early Prime Day deals to be had right now. We've gathered up some of our favorites below. Don't forget to check Autoblog for official Prime Day dates once they're released as well as coverage on all the best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals to come from the event.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

The official dates are still a secret, but Amazon has revealed that Prime Day will be happening in July again this year, just like last year. Amazon's cheeky use of the word "dates" in its official announcement implies that, like last year, the sale this year will be a multi-day event. Even if you're not an Amazon shopper, you can probably expect most of your favorite retailers like REI, Walmart and more to be featuring competing sales around this time period as well, all of which we'll be covering here at Autoblog.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's biggest and best sale event of the year. Recently, Amazon has been shifting the official language more toward "Amazon Prime Day event," but it will always just be Prime Day in our hearts. The event primarily focuses on special deals just for Amazon Prime members and is often one of the best times of the year to save on all kinds of tech, appliance, car gear, gadgets and more.

How to prep for Amazon Prime Day?

Putting in a little bit of prep for Prime Day is recommended, since once the event finally arrives, it can be overwhelming. Have a good idea of what you want to buy well ahead of time (Amazon's Wish List feature is great for this) to help stay focused. Also, keeping a price tracker tool in your bookmarks bar can be helpful as well. CamelCamelCamel is a great one as it can quickly and easily monitor price changes for any product on Amazon all year 'round and even alert you when a desired item gets discounted. And of course, make sure you bookmark Autoblog and we can do all the hard work for you to keep you up on all the latest deals.

Prime Day TV deals

One of the hottest categories for any Amazon sale is, of course, TVs. You can get a great TV nowadays for relatively cheap and although there will almost certainly be huge deals during the actual event, there are some pretty stellar TV deals already available right now!

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - 249.99 (32% off) Alexa voice control, 4 HDMI inputs, 4K Ultra HD



Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $319.99 (29% off) Alexa voice control, 4 HDMI inputs, 4K Ultra HD



Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD - $689.99 (14% off) 4K Ultra HD, advanced HDR, adaptive brightness, compatible with Alexa



Prime Day Tech Deals

Aside from automotive accessory deals, tech deals are some of our favorites here at Autoblog. Right now you can find early discounts on headphones, Roombas, Ring cams and even more!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds - $79.99 (38% off) Lightning charge case included, one-tap setup, 24 hour battery life



Apple iPad (10th Generation) - $329 (6% off) A14 chip, 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64 GB storage, Touch ID



Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) - $139.99 (12% off) 1080p HD video, color night vision, easy installation, works with Alexa



Prime Day Lawn & Garden Deals

Now that the weather is warm and habitable again, most of us are probably spending a lot more time outside. Having a solid setup of outdoor accessories like the ones below can make that experience a lot more enjoyable.

Homall 7 Pieces Patio Dining Set Outdoor Furniture with 6 Stackable - $269.99 (w/ $30 off digital coupon) 6 stackable chairs + large table, made of powder-coated steel, table surface made of faux wood plastic



BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180 - $579 (40% off w/ Prime membership) 1,800W, powers a mini fridge for 16 hours, multiple outlets, charges from 0%-80% in 45 minutes



Betta SE Solar Powered Automatic Robotic Pool Skimmer - $379.90 (31% off) 30 hours of continuous cleaning, solar powered, removes animal hair, dead insects and more



Galvanized Raised Garden Beds for Vegetables - $79.82 (20% off) 2-pack, 8 x 4 x 1 ft, stable, anti-rust coating



EGO Power+ ST1502SA 15-Inch 56-Volt Cordless String Trimmer - $165.49 (17% off) Brushless motor, rapid reload, dual twist line and variable speed



Prime Day Grill & Griddle Deals

If you're looking for an affordable way to get grillin' this year, then these early Prime Day grill and griddle deals could be just what you've been looking for.

Blackstone Tabletop Griddle - $142.46 (29% off) Powerful “H” style burners for even heat distribution/cooking. The propane tank is not included



Cuisinart 14" x 14" x 15" Portable Charcoal Grill (Red) - $28.90 (28% off)

Features a dual venting system, 3 secure lid locks and enamel-coated firebox and ash catcher



Romanticist 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit - $38.99 (30% off) Includes 1 multi-task spatula, 1 fork, 1 knife, 1 tongs, 1 basting brush, 1 grill mitts, 1 meat injector, 1 instant thermometer, 1 waiter’s corkscrew, 1 grill brush with scraper, 1 extra brush head, 2 shakers for salt and pepper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, 1 durable zipper bag



Prime Day Dash Cam Deals

A dash cam can be an absolute lifesaver for when things don't always go exactly according to plan on the road. Luckily, thanks to these early deals, you can grab one at a discount.

REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam - $129.98 (35% off) Front and rear dash cam combo, 4K resolution front cam, 1080p HD resolution rear cam



DKK Mini Dash Cam - $59.95 (14% off) Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD front cam, 720p waterproof rear cam



Prime Day OBD2 Scanner Deals

Have you ever wondered what that check engine light you've been ignoring on your dashboard actually means? An OBD2 scanner can diagnose it and let you know if it's a dire issue that needs to be addressed by a mechanic immediately, or something that you might be able to take care of on your own.

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool - $99.95 (17% off) Free updates (no subscription required), real-time data viewing, connects to smartphone via Bluetooth



FOXWELL NT 310 Diagnostic OBD2 Scanner - $59.99 (33% off) Reads and erases codes, 2.8-inch color screen, live data graphing and logging, no charger or battery required



Autel AutoLink AL319 OBD2 Scanner - $34.99 (13% off) Easy-to-use, works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles, reads DTCs, displays live data and more



Prime Day Portable Car Jump Starter Deals

If you've ever found yourself stuck with a dead car battery, you know just how defeated it can make you feel. With the help of a portable jump starter, though, you can take some power back into your own hands (literally) and never worry about a dead battery again! Thanks to these deals, you can snag one at a super affordable price.

AVAPOW 1500A Peak Car Jump Starter - $49.99 (29% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines, made for temps from -4°F to 140°F, includes USB 3 and USBC ports



AVAPOW 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter - $69.99 (22% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 8L gas or 6.5L engines, IP65 water-resistant, doubles as power pack for USB devices



Prime Day Portable Air Compressor Deals

Everyone knows that it's extremely important to keep your tires properly inflated, but for some reason, many of us tend to ignore this essential part of car maintenance. With a portable air compressor, you'll have no excuse to put it off any longer. These things make topping off your tires an absolute breeze, and right now you can get one at a discount.

Teromas Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $34.97 (24% off) Plugs into car's 12V lighter port, 10.5-inch long power cord, includes 4 nozzles for cars, RVs, bike tires and more, up to 150 psi



AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $65.99 (27% off) Powered by 12V car power adapter or rechargeable battery pack to be totally cordless, 100 psi, automatic stop function



Prime Day Radar Detector Deals

Naturally, we always encourage everyone to obey the rules of the road, but we also understand that we all make mistakes. A radar detector like the one below can help turn a mistake from a costly ticket into a "no harm, no foul" situation.

Uniden DFR1 Long Ranger Laser and Radar Detection - From $53.95 (10% off) Long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, 3 modes (Highway, City, and City 1eiddcbejuvllknbglthiiifjbtucrnkjldglkhbvtdrd ), includes suction cup window mount



More top picks

