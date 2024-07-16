Electric scooters are great for commuting and having a good time. And they're not just for kids, there are a ton of great e-scooter options available for adults. Like the Segway Ninebot Max - a foldable scooter with 25 miles of range. With this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get $220 off the popular e-scooter from Segway. This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for Prime and buy the scooter here or read on to learn more. Also, check out our comprehensive Prime Day 2024 coverage for more great savings on items for your home, car, and more.

The Segway MAX G30LP is an adventure ready scooter great for commuters or just having fun. The scooter weighs 38.6 lbs and is foldable making it very portable and easy to store when not in use. With its 350W motor and max speed of up to 18.6 mph, it can tackle 20% hill grades. It has a range of 25 miles. The MAX G30LP is equipped with 10'' pneumatic tires and has 3 riding modes and a shock absorption system, giving it the ability to adapt to a variety of riding surfaces and user riding preferences.

Key Specs

Weight Limit: 220 pounds

220 pounds Frame Material: Aluminium

Aluminium Wheel Material: Synthetic rubber

Synthetic rubber Max Speed: 18.6 mph

18.6 mph Battery Capacity: 367 Wh

367 Wh Charging Time: about 6.5 hours

about 6.5 hours Typical Range: about 25 miles

about 25 miles Recommended age & height: 14+ years and 3'11" to 6'6"

14+ years and 3'11" to 6'6" Three riding modes

