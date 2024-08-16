Driving the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe and Ford Explorer | Autoblog Podcast #844

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Electric, John Beltz Snyder. John recently attended the launch of both the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe and the 2025 Ford Explorer. In the fleet, we've been driving the Jeep Gladiator, BMW 5 Series and Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid. In the news, Nissan has updated the Frontier for 2025, while the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla gets an available automatic transmission.
Autoblog Podcast #844
- 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe
- 2025 Ford Explorer
- 2024 Jeep Gladiator
- 2024 BMW 530i xDrive
- 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid
- 2025 Nissan Frontier gets a suite of meaningful upgrades
- 2025 Toyota GR Corolla gets available automatic transmission
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
