2025 Nissan Frontier gets a suite of meaningful upgrades

No more letting the Nissan Frontier languish on the vine, it appears. Three years after the all-new truck hit the market, Nissan's lashed up a raft of updates, many based on customer feedback. The one the working truck folks are going to like best is expanded availability of the Crew Cab with the six-foot bed. Until now, out of five trims — S, SV, two-wheel-drive Pro-X and four-wheel-drive Pro-4X, SL, Hardbody — buyers could only spec the long bed on the SV — the rest came with the Standard bed that's just under five feet. For 2025, the SV, Pro-4X, and SL grades get access to the six-footer, meaning only the base S and top-tier Hardbody trims will go without. With Nissan specifying the Pro-4X here, it appears one will also need to order the 4x4 Frontier to get the long bed. The current SV can get the variant long bed no matter the drivetrain.

They'll also appreciate higher tow ratings, every trim able to pull about 500 more pounds than before. That takes max capacity to 7,150 pounds, compared to a current max of 6,640 pounds with the SV King Cab 4x2.

Everyone will enjoy revised looks, made most obvious on the Pro-4X in the press shots. There's a redrawn grille above a black crosspiece that replaces the body-colored crosspiece, and a tweaked design for the front side intakes that now connect to the fog lamps down below. In back, the Pro-X and Pro-4X wear new tailgate finishers, we'll have to see whether other grades get similar flourishes. And at least the Pro trims add the new Afterburn Orange exterior color to the palette, plus there's a new 17-inch wheel design.

It's the interior pulling the heavy load even though the changes here aren't major. The gauge cluster's a bit smoother, behind a tilt and telescoping wheel that now comes standard on all trims. Every trim also features a sliding rear window and a sunglass holder in the overhead console, while the SV trim moves up an inch in wheel size to 17-inch alloys. On all but the base S trim, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay lends a more modern air, and the six-way powered driver's seat adds power lumbar function. Above that, the Pro and SL trims add a four-way power passenger seat as standard. And the SL picks up the surround-view monitor and wireless phone charging standard, as well as an optional interior package with leather seats, Fender 10-speaker audio, and LED exterior lighting. We hope contrast cross-stitching and trim pieces come with more trims, too, because it does huge favors for cabin airiness and a more premium perception.

Speaking of surround-view, the Pro-4X trim makes the off-road cameras available at higher speeds, now up to 12 miles per hour.

Engine specs carry over, the 3.8-liter V6 producing 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, shifted through a nine-speed automatic.

The 2025 Frontier starts reaching dealerships later this summer in grades above the base S, which will be limited to start. The sliding rear window also won't arrive with the early model-year trucks, it's due on dealer lots in December. Pricing comes closer to the on-sale date.