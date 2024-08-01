2025 Toyota GR Corolla gets available automatic and more torque

Confirming an earlier rumor, Toyota has announced that the GR Corolla will be available with an automatic transmission for the 2025 model year. The hot hatch also receives mechanical updates that unlock more torque, suspension upgrades, and a new range-topping trim level.

While the turbo-three continues to come standard with a six-speed stick, buyers who would rather not shift their own gears can order an eight-speed automatic packed with what sounds like some pretty advanced technology. Toyota notes that this isn't the same gearbox it puts in the GR Supra and in the GR86, and the software that operates it analyzes pedal inputs to decide when it needs to shift up or down.

Regardless of pedal count, power comes from a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine rated at 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Horsepower stays flat compared to the 2024 model, but torque increases from 273 — the bump brings the 2025 GR Corolla in line with the Morizo Edition model. Toyota also added front and rear rebound springs to keep inner wheel lift in check, tweaked the rear suspension to improve handling while cornering, and raised the trailing arm mounting point to reduce rear squat under heavy acceleration.

Every 2025 GR Corolla regardless of trim or transmission comes standard with front and rear limited-slip differentials. For 2024, the limited-slip diffs were bundled into the base trim's optional Performance Package and made standard on the Premium and Circuit Edition models.

Visual changes are part of the 2025 updates as well, and they're not there just to let owners tell the world they've got the newest model. Toyota redesigned the front bumper to improve cooling; it needed to factor in the radiator, the intercooler, the brake ducts, the sub-radiator that's newly available for 2025, and the transmission fluid cooler that comes standard when buyers select the eight-speed automatic.

Buyers will have three trim levels called Core, Premium, and Premium Plus, respectively, to choose from. New for 2025, the Premium Plus model sits at the top of the range and includes some of the features previously found on limited-edition models. It notably comes standard with a carbon fiber roof panel, a hood with functional vents and a bulge that comes from the Morizo Edition, and flat black-finished wheels.

The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla will land in showrooms in late 2024. Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date, and every purchase will include a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association plus a free one-day performance driving event.

