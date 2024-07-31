Buick EV delayed for the U.S. market, new timeline uncertain

As part of General Motors' pullback on the EV market, Buick's first electric vehicle won't be coming to the U.S. in 2026 as expected. GM CEO Mary Barra, speaking to analysts about second quarter results, offered an overview of what's ahead in the U.S. and China. Speaking about Buick, she said, "[We've] also made adjustments to ensure we have a balanced approach as the market develops, this includes deferring Buick's first EV, which had been planned for 2024." The premium brand announced a battery-powered vehicle for the U.S. market two years ago, we've been expecting it to be a version of China's Electra E5. When introduced in China last March, well before fare like the Envision higher up the trim chain, the E5 came with features like a 30-inch EyeMax curved LCD screen, a 12.6-inch head-up display, 121 colors of ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless phone charging.

On top of the EV sales slowdown to more traditional market growth rates, the current presidential administration imposed a 100% tariff on EVs imported from China.

It's not clear when a Buick EV will get the go-ahead, and the sliding schedule of additional EV pickup production is also an open question. For now, Factory Zero will be able to make enough of the electric Silverado and Sierra.

As automakers figure out the next couple of years, GM's still got new product on the way, though — most importantly, another big entry at the vital entry-level end. Barra told callers, "Over the next several months, GMC will launch the Sierra EV, and the Cadillac Lyriq will be joined by the Optiq, Escalade IQ and Celestiq. We're especially excited about the Optiq. Car and Driver said it nails the compact luxury SUV formula. Then next year, when we follow with the Celestiq, Cadillac will have a beautifully designed EV in every global luxury SUV segment. We're going to focus on winning new customers with these nameplates, as well as with the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV, because they represent the largest growth opportunities for us."

The slowdown also gives GM time to continue evolving its Ultium battery chemistry and aiding in the buildout of the Ionna fast-charging network, the chargers a joint venture with BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Mercedes-Benz.