Ford Supervan 4.2 handily takes first in the Goodwood Hillclimb

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is a fantastic time for automakers and builders to show off their quickest, fastest, and most ridiculous projects. While there’s no shortage of smoky burnouts and tomfoolery, some take the hill climb very seriously, challenging others for the fastest time up the run. This year’s Shootout results are in, and it was a runaway victory for one funky vehicle and factory team.

Romain Dumas had the fastest time of the day, clocking a 43.98-second run in the Ford Supervan 4.2. The electric Transit tackled the Goodwood hill in a chaotic fashion, putting its 1,400 horsepower and up to 4,400 pounds of downforce to good use. The top 10 times include:

Romain Dumas/Ford Supervan 4.2: 43.98 seconds

Scott Speed/Subaru WRX Project Midnight: 46.07

James Wallis/Porsche 992 GT3 Cup: 48.04

Astier Raphael/Alpine A110 Pikes Peak: 48.61

Chris Ward/Czinger 21C: 48.82

Jake Hill/Nissan Skyline GT-R R32: 48.91

Andrew Morrow/Ferrari 296 Challenge: 50.02

Nick Padmore/Lotus 77: 50.10

Phillipp Eng/BMW M4 GT3: 50.21

Michael Lyons/Gurney Eagle FA74: 50.29

Dumas is a two-time Le Mans winner and a fixture in the hillclimb world, but Speed’s Subaru looked menacing. The automaker worked with Vermont SportsCar to create a lightened carbon fiber chassis, and the turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-four was cranked up to produce 670 horsepower and 680 pound-feet of torque. Of course, nobody can buy a Subaru like that today with the loss of a road-ready WRX, but the Supervan isn’t on sale either, so it’s hard to complain too much.