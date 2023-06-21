Ford will field a revised electric SuperVan at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Cargo vans aren’t top of mind when it comes to choosing a performance platform, but they’ve been used with great success in racing series for years, including the famed Dajiban races in Japan. Ford took the format to a new level awhile back with its electric SuperVan, and the automaker has big plans for this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The SuperVan 4.2 is an evolution of the EV with a unique setup for hill climb events. Ford said the new aero design generates up to 4,400 pounds of downforce at 150 mph, and the numerous spoilers and wings are made from lightweight carbon fiber. Further weight reduction came from cutting the number of electric motors from four to three and changing the batteries to a lithium-polymer pouch cell.

Cutting weight didn’t mean cutting power, as the van’s trio of electric motors generate 1,400 horsepower, and Ford updated the van’s regenerative braking system with carbon ceramic discs. Magnesium forged wheels, and Pirelli P Zero race tires accompany new driveshafts for traction, and the interior was further cleaned up for weight savings.

This year’s Pikes Peak event has been threatened by snow, as the mountain recently stranded hikers in deep powder at the summit. Acura will be at the event with the new Integra Type S and a crazy NSX, while Lia Block will pilot the Hoonipegasus Porsche in an untimed run to honor her father, the late Ken Block.

Ford has a long history on the mountain, dating back to the first running of the hill climb. A Model T made the climb at the first event in 1916, and there have been numerous Fords on the hill in other years. In 2009, a rally team fielded an 800-horsepower Ford Fiesta and last year, Shelby entered a Mustang GT500SE to celebrate the event’s 100th anniversary.