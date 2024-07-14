Travis Pastrana crashes Subaru 'Huckster' at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Travis Pastrana said he was going to err on the side of aggression when making his final climb up the Duke of Richmond's driveway at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Well, there's no denying that.
A couple hours after saying that to a handful of journalists, the racer and stunt driver extraordinaire seemed to carry too much speed into the turn known as Molecomb, understeered and smashed the so-called Subaru Huckster into the hay bales lining the course. While there were a number of incidents in the final "Sunday Shootout" (far more than normal), his was the only one to occur in that notoriously tricky spot.
Fellow Subaru driver Scott Speed seemed to have some issues just prior to that corner while driving the epic Subaru WRX: Project Midnight car, perhaps leading to him being slower than his previous run the day before, and about three seconds off the pace of the eventual Shootout-winning Ford Supervan driving by Romain Dumas.
You can see Pastrana's last few split seconds in Molecomb before hitting the hay bales in the video below.
For those unfamiliar with the Huckster, it may look like a 1983 GL wagon, but this Subaru is anything but stock. But you already knew that by looking at its wild and wide body kit. It's built atop a tubular frame and powered by a Subaru flat-four that's been turbocharged to produce 862 horsepower.
