Travis Pastrana crashes Subaru 'Huckster' at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Travis Pastrana said he was going to err on the side of aggression when making his final climb up the Duke of Richmond's driveway at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Well, there's no denying that.

A couple hours after saying that to a handful of journalists, the racer and stunt driver extraordinaire seemed to carry too much speed into the turn known as Molecomb, understeered and smashed the so-called Subaru Huckster into the hay bales lining the course. While there were a number of incidents in the final "Sunday Shootout" (far more than normal), his was the only one to occur in that notoriously tricky spot.