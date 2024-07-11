Watch the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed livestream right here

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed is underway, and you can catch the livestream in the video embedded just above.

Per usual, the festival is playing host to all sorts of different car reveals from OEMs and prominent aftermarket car builders. The main star of the show is still the hill climb, where we’ll see all manner of vehicles storm up the Duke’s driveway. From the early 1900s to cars never seen in public before, a bit of everything will hit the hill. And in case you were wondering, MG is the celebrated marque this year. (The once-British brand, now Chinese, is celebrating its 100th birthday.)

You’ll be able to come back to this post throughout the week and weekend to see the live (or replayed) action from every single day. And make extra sure that you check Sunday’s action where the timed shootout will take place to see who is the fastest up the hill.