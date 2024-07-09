2024 Subaru WRX Project Midnight aims to set records

Subaru has another rowdy track car ready to race for fast times at all variety of motorsports events. And it's starting out at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The British hill climb will be the first public run for this stealthy black, ultra-light, and very powerful 2024 Subaru WRX.

The car is based on the current WRX ARA24 rally car, but features a custom extra wide carbon fiber body and lightened chassis. Subaru says its curb weight is 2,469 pounds, which is nearly 300 pounds less than the Subaru GL "Airslayer" (or "Family Huckster") built for Travis Pastrana, nearly 400 pounds less than a Subaru BRZ, and around 1,000 less than a production WRX. It also features a thoroughly massive wing. That wing combines with slick tires on magnesium wheels to make this Subaru a tarmac specialist, unlike the more multipurpose Airslayer.

Interestingly, Project Midnight is packing less power than the Airslayer. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder is making 670 horsepower and 680 pound-feet of torque, as opposed to the wild wagon's 862 horsepower. It also boasts a redline of 9,500 rpm and an exhaust that dumps out the hood.

In addition to the specialty car, Subaru has hired Scott Speed to pilot it at various time trial events, including Goodwood. Scott Speed has raced in all variety of motorsports, and has multiple rallycross championships under his belt. He seems to like the Subaru, too, based on this quote:

“Subaru Motorsports USA and the team at Vermont SportsCar have delivered an absolute beast. When driving the car it clearly has rallycross roots, but the wider tires, track, and geometry give it a very unique feel and incredible grip. The ultimate driving machine; half RX, half sports car – a true joy to drive.”

Goodwood will be the first test of Project Midnight, so tune in to check it out. And it will almost surely appear at other events such as the Mount Washington hill climb. We'd put our bets on a run up Pikes Peak next year, too.