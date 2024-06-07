2024 Porsche 911 Dakar driven | Autoblog Podcast #835

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a packed and fast-paced episode headlined by an absolute superstar: the 2024 Porsche 911 Dakar. Autoblog's Detroit contingent has spent the week with the off-road 911 and boy, do they have thoughts. From there, it's on to the rest of the fleet. Both Greg and Byron have recently sampled the latest Mercedes E-Class (in 350 and 450 guises), the 2024 Mazda CX-90 and CX-70 (look for a feature comparison soon!) and the 2023 Subaru WRX, and both Greg and Byron offer some updates on their time in the long-term Subaru and Mazda; suffice it to say, Byron is a fan of the little orange sedan. With drive impressions wrapped, it's on to news. Is there a future for the Toyota Supra? Plus: the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show, the unveiling of the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S and rumors of a Cherokee revival before year's end. They cap things off with a "Spend My Money" update featuring a 2024 Lexus LC Coupe.

Autoblog Podcast #835

