2024 Jeep Wagoneer S now fully revealed: Here are full specs, pricing

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S has finally been revealed. Yes, we know we saw it mostly revealed not too long ago, and we even had power ratings. But now we finally have all the nitty gritty specifications. In particular, we have detailed dimensions, efficiency, charging and, of course, pricing.

As previously reported, the Wagoneer S will have 600 horsepower and 617 pound-feet of torque from a pair of 250-kW motors. It will get to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, and that all makes it the quickest Jeep ever. It's not the fastest, though, seeing as it has a top speed of 124 mph. Both motors are connected to single-speed transmissions with open differentials.

Power comes from a 400-volt 100.5-kWh battery. Jeep doesn't have a final range yet, but it's anticipating more than 300 miles on a charge, and 99 mpg-e combined efficiency. DC fast charging is standard, and will utilize the CCS connector for now, with NACS coming in a couple of years. Jeep claims a 20%-to-80% charge time of 23 minutes.

Much of that is credit to the 0.294 coefficient of drag, the lowest of any Jeep yet. It's achieved from the sloped rear roof, the R-wing, flush-fitting door handles and smooth undertrays. As low as the drag is, Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles hinted even better aerodynamic efficiency could be possible in the future.

The Wagoneer S is built on the STLA-Large platform, just like the Charger, though the size is not particularly large. It's smaller than a Grand Cherokee in every dimension. It's 1.1 inches shorter in length, 2.7 inches narrower in width and 6 inches lower in height. It also has just 6.4 inches of ground clearance to the Grand Cherokee's 8.4. The Wagoneer S also adopts MacPherson strut front suspension and an integral link independent rear suspension. Stopping the 5,667-pound Wagoneer S are 13.9-inch diameter disc brakes all around with double-piston front calipers and single-piston rears. Interestingly, the Wagoneer S has a nearly 50/50 weight distribution (50.2/49.8 to be specific)

As for cargo hauling capability, the Wagoneer S has 30.6 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 61 with them folded. There's also a 3-cubic-foot frunk. Payload capacity comes in at 1,033 pounds, and towing is 3,400 pounds.

The Wagoneer S comes in only one trim for now: Launch Edition. Naturally, it's pretty much fully loaded. On the style and comfort front, it has 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, faux leather upholstery, microfiber suede roof lining, wireless device charging, automatic parking, 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, 10-inch HUD, 12.3-inch instrument screen, 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 10.25-inch passenger screen. On the driver assist front, it has adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping and stop-and-go, blind-spot monitoring and sensors and cameras for parking assistance.

There are really only two options for now. There's the Radar Red interior, which is mighty sharp. And then there's the Trailer Tow Group, which gets you trailer wiring, a hitch, and an update to the blind-spot warning system to account for a trailer.

All this is yours for $71,995, which includes destination charge. Reservations open tomorrow, and deliveries begin this fall.