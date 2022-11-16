Toyota debuts surprisingly stunning next-generation Prius in global reveal

The Toyota Prius may have kickstarted the hybrid vehicle revolution in this country, but it has never been an exciting or attractive car to look at. That’s changing with the upcoming next-generation Prius, and the new car sports a sleek look with stunning lines, as we can see from Toyota's global reveal ahead of its U.S. debut at the L.A. Auto Show.

Toyota is announcing the new car with the theme of “Hybrid Reborn” and says that the next Prius will deliver engaging driving performance. To do that, the automaker installed a new 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid powertrain that produces 220 horsepower. Stunningly, the plug-in Prius has a swift 0-60 mph time of 6.7 seconds. At the same time, the EV range is improved by around 50 percent, and Toyota placed the battery pack under the back seat instead of in the cargo area to enhance interior space.

The hybrid Prius gets an available 2.0-liter powertrain that makes 193 horsepower, which is 1.6 times better than the outgoing hybrid. The upgraded powertrain also receives a revised all-wheel drive system that uses an electric motor to drive the rear wheels. Toyota notes better low-traction performance in snow and ice and promises better performance in turns.

When it lands, the new Prius will bring the latest Toyota Safety Sense technology and comes with updated cameras to record driving scenarios front and rear. The car also comes with power outlets, including an external supply to power outside devices.

Stay tuned for more details about the North American version on the next-generation Prius from the 2022 L.A. Auto Show.

