GM will temporarily suspend advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover

Elon Musk's Twitter account is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on April 26, 2022 in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images

Tesla competitor General Motors told CNBC it is pausing ads on the platform as it assesses Twitter under Musk.

Musk took over Twitter on Thursday, and some companies that advertise on the platform are reportedly wary.

GM is a major competitor of Tesla in electric vehicles and plans to stop selling gas-powered cars by 2025.

At least one major company has pulled ads from Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover on Friday.

Tesla competitor General Motors told CNBC it is pausing advertising on the platform as it assesses Twitter under Musk's new leadership.

"We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue," the company said in a statement to CNBC.

GM could not be immediately reached for comment by Insider.

Musk, who also is the CEO of Tesla, was officially handed the keys at Twitter on Thursday after months of legal battles with the company.

He has vowed to curb the censorship he alleges occurs on Twitter's platform, but some companies that advertise on the platform are reportedly wary.

An executive at the global ad agency GroupM told the Wall Street Journal that major advertisers would pause spending on Twitter if former president Donald Trump is allowed to return to the platform.

Musk tweeted a message to advertisers on Thursday, assuring them that Twitter "cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences."

GM is one of the first major companies to publicly say it paused its ads on Twitter.

The automaker is a competitor of Tesla in the electric vehicle space and plans to entirely phase out pas-powered cars by 2035.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Related video: