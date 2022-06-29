This Ford Bronco Wildtrak has $80,000 worth of upgrades, and you can win it

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Let’s get down to it. If you’re a fan of off-roading and you’d also consider yourself a Ford fanboy, there has never been a sweepstakes at Omaze that is more up your alley. You win this Ford Bronco Wildtrak, an insanely popular and not-so-cheap SUV that has proven hard to get your hands on in this supply chain crippled world, and you don’t have to pay for it, meaning you can save your hard-earned cash for something a little more environmentally friendly, like a Mustang Mach-E. All you have to do is enter here.

Win a Custom DeBerti Ford Bronco - Enter at Omaze

Here are the specs of the Bronco, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Drivetrain: 4x4

Exterior Color: Black

Interior Color: Black

Horsepower: 310 hp

Torque: 400 lb-ft

Fuel Consumption: 18 city / 20 highway

Fuel Capacity: 20.8 gal.

Towing Capacity: 3,500

Approximate Retail Value: $140,000

Cash Alt: $105,000

Special features: Wildtrak; Molded-in-color hardtop; Lux Package; 10-speaker B&O sound system; 12” infotainment touchscreen

DeBerti features: ADV Hood and Fenders; 4WP front and rear bumpers, side bars, skid plates, spare tire carrier, coilover suspension, control arms; Gibson exhaust; HP Tuners tune; 17x9 Weld Wheels; 37x12.50 BF Goodrich tires; KC Lights light bar; Smitty Built Winch

All of this adds up to a prize worth $140,000 and you won’t have to pay a cent of the taxes and delivery fees because Omaze is covering them for you. Not too shabby.

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. Donations benefit The Warrior Built Foundation. Per Omaze, “The Warrior Built Foundation seeks to honor combat veterans and wounded service members who served our country by providing them with vocational and recreational therapy through experiences working with mechanics and vehicle modification and by going on recreational adventures around the country. These opportunities break through walls, foster an environment of healing, create great memories and help form new support systems.”

If you want this head-turning off-roaders in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter to win is July 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

