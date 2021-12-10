2022 Buick Encore starts at $25,795

The Buick Encore entered the market here for the 2013 model year, its combination of solid, practical, and premium-ish content working well enough to increase sales by about 10% every year until 2019. The shine on that first-year model was such that it was recently voted one of the best used-car buys under $10,000. Still in its first generation, the Encore soldiers into the 2022 model year with a few small changes. The biggest update for the 2022 Encore is a newer 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine with more power. The previous unit produced 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque; the new 1.4 will unleash 155 hp and 177 lb-ft. That engine will only be available on the Preferred trim — which is the only one left. In 2018, the Encore came in six flavors. Whittling reduced that to a base model and a Preferred model for 2021, and for next year the base departs. Also (kind of) under the hood, an electric heater and defroster replace the traditional heater core system, for faster toasties in cold climes.

The only change outside is the addition of an exterior temperature sensor.

Inside, the eight-inch infotainment touchscreen shrinks to become a seven-inch touchscreen. The passenger's seatback will no longer fold flat, so Buick took the opportunity to add a seatback map pocket to the shotgun position.

Buick will charge $25,795 for the 2022 Encore, that figure including the $1,195 destination charge. It's the same price as the 2021 Encore Preferred.

The continued paring of the lineup suggests GM is ready to wind the model down now that the tiny-bit-larger and more profitable Encore GX is killing the Encore in the sales race. Through the end of September, the Encore is down on its 2020 sales volume in the U.S. by about half, whereas the Encore GX has more than doubled its 2020 sales so far this year. Automotive News reported that the Encore will quit the U.S. market in 2023 without a replacement as the automaker digs into its electric efforts. GM Authority believes there's a chance the new-generation Encore sold in China could come here.