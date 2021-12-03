Toyota has once again teased the upcoming GR Corolla hot hatchback on Instagram. This time, the teaser shows the camouflaged prototype a little more clearly. It also confirms that it will have all-wheel drive like its GR Yaris cousin.

The prototype is tucked into the shadow of a stack of shipping containers. It's actually in relatively plain view, though the low resolution of the image makes it hard to make out any details. It does have a really huge lower grille that makes it look aggressive and should provide good cooling.

The camouflage notably wears the logo "GR Four." This is the name for the all-wheel-drive system used on the GR Yaris, and is a clear indication that the Corolla will get the same equipment. This is exciting, because the all-wheel drive is one of the highlights of the Yaris. It has a center differential that can adjust front and rear torque split. In the Yaris, it's also available with front and rear limited-slip differentials. Hopefully the option carries over the Corolla. The Yaris is only available with a manual, too. If the Corolla uses the same driveline, we'd bet it will have a manual, too.

We also noticed that one of the shipping containers also has the "GR Four" printed on it, along with "G16" for the engine, and "NA," which probably indicates North America. But that's about all we could spot. We're expecting to see the GR Corolla sometime next year, and it's rumored to make nearly 300 horsepower.

