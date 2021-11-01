Ford Bronco DR is a V8-powered Baja truck you can own

Not content with showing off a bunch of modified versions of its lineup at SEMA, Ford has decided to introduce the most outrageous 2022 Ford Bronco you'll be able to buy: the Ford Bronco DR. The "DR" stands for "Desert Runner," which is exactly what the truck is built for. It's intended for the Baja 1000 with a V8 and Multimatic spool-valve shocks among other things, and you can have one.

Yes, unlike road-going Broncos, the DR gets the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. Exact output hasn't been announced yet, but Ford says it will make more than 400 horsepower, which seems more than doable. It's paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission and transfer case from the Ford F-150. At either end of the truck are electronic locking differentials, and beefier custom half-axles were added at the front.

Surprisingly, there is a fair bit of stock Bronco in this truck. The frame and body structure carry over from the standard four-door Bronco, though it does feature all-new fiberglass body panels. The brake calipers and rotors are even stock, though better pads have been added.

The suspension does see some custom upgrades in the form of Multimatic spool valve shocks we've seen on the Ford GT, Chevy Colorado ZR2 and the new Silverado ZR2. Multimatic also created custom lower aluminum control arms for the front, and overall suspension travel has increased front and rear. The front has 55.1% more travel at 15.8 inches total, and the rear has 58.6% more travel at 17.4 inches.

And while we're talking numbers, the Bronco DR rides on 37-inch mud-terrain tires and has approach, breakover and departure angles of 47, 33 and 37 degrees, respectively. Naturally, a competition-ready roll-cage has been added, and passenger space is reduced to two passengers. Some of that is due to the rear-mounted radiator and the enormous 65-gallon fuel tank. The whole truck weighs in at 6,200 pounds.

The Bronco DR will go on sale next year and only 50 examples will be built to start with a price in the "mid-$200,000" range. And it can only be driven off-road as it is not street-legal. Ford will also be racing the truck next year, and it intends to enter the 2022 Baja 1000.

