Similar to its chief rival, the Ford F-150, the 2022 Chevy Silverado is not a ground-up redesign. Rather, it's a substantial refresh that tackles some of the full-size truck's weak points, and expands the line-up a bit. And among the things improved are powertrain capability, interior design and the addition of an even more impressive off-road model. Of course, the most noteworthy addition is the new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Like its little Colorado sibling, it features Multimatic DSSV spool-valve shocks and matched springs. The truck has 2 inches of lift compared to a standard Silverado, just like the Trail Boss, but Chevy says the ZR2 has more suspension travel. And based on our experience with the Colorado, the Silverado ZR2 will likely be more comfortable on- and off-road than the Trail Boss. Other off-road-ready equipment includes front and rear locking differentials, skid plates and 33-inch tires, slightly larger than the Trail Boss' 32s, that help give the ZR2 the best ground clearance of the Silverado range of 11.2 inches. The front bumper has been redesigned, too, for better approach angles, and the exhaust tips have been moved forward to prevent damage off-road. The ZR2 comes in only one configuration for now: crew cab with the short bed and the 6.2-liter V8 with a 10-speed automatic. That engine makes 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Finally, people will know the ZR2 by its Flow Tie badge, additional grille lighting, black hood insert and unique wheels. You can see how the ZR2 stacks up against the Raptor and TRX in our comparison post.

The most important update for the 2022 Silverado, though, is the completely revamped interior. The whole lumpen dashboard from before is gone starting with the LT trim. There's a crisp, tight-fitting dash with huge, well-integrated screens and stylish knobs and buttons. In fact, the 13.4-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch instrument display come standard in trims with this interior. A console-mounted electronic shifter is also introduced for trucks with five-passenger seating; six-passenger models maintain the column shifter. The High Country gets additional flair in the form of real open-pore wood trim, perforated leather and contrast stitching and embroidery. What about trims below the LT? The Work Truck, Custom and Custom Trail Boss stick with the old lumpen dashboard and smaller infotainment system.